MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ARREST MADE IN FATAL STABBING
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A man has been fatally stabbed in New London.
Police say officers responding to a 911 call Sunday night found a man with a stab wound to his chest. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police later arrested 44-year-old Patrick McInerney. He’s charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney. Police have not revealed a motive for the stabbing.
MAN SOUGHT IN DEADLY SHOOTING
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut are trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about a deadly shooting over the weekend. New London police say they want to interview Jamir Johnson in connection with the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect. They are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday afternoon in a basement apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators are awaiting confirmation of the deceased man’s identity. His name will be released when family members have been notified.
COTE SWITCHES CHAMBERS
The Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut has announced Sheri Cote is leaving her position as vice president to become president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Tony Sheridan credited Cote for being a good financial manager. She will begin around Jan. 2nd. and replaces Ed Lazaru, who stepped down in October after ten years as president of the Shoreline Chamber.
DOMINION CRITICAL OF ASSESSMENT
Dominion Energy is criticizing a regulator-hired consultant’s report on the Millstone Power plant’s financial strength, making another push to keep Millstone operational. In a letter to state regulators, Dominion reiterated points made by a Millstone spokesman that the analysis failed to account for Millstone’s dissimilar unit types in analyzing the site’s total operating costs, including a claim the consultants didn’t factor in Connecticut’s higher labor costs. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority are set to release a draft report based on their analysis of Millstone and the energy market this week. Public hearings on their review will be held Dec 19th at 6PM at Waterford High School.
SETTLEMENT REACHED IN BREASTFEEDING FIGHT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A lawsuit alleging a Rhode Island YMCA would not allow a mother to breastfeed in public has been settled. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced the settlement on behalf of Elizabeth Gooding, who sued the Ocean Community YMCA in May. Gooding is a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member at the YMCA. She alleged employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA. The YMCA said it took “affirmative steps” to address Gooding’s concerns at that time. It said a private area was created for employees who choose to breastfeed. Further details on the settlement haven’t been disclosed. The Ocean Community YMCA’s president and vice president couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.