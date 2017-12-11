MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ARREST MADE IN FATAL STABBING

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A man has been fatally stabbed in New London.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call Sunday night found a man with a stab wound to his chest. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police later arrested 44-year-old Patrick McInerney. He’s charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney. Police have not revealed a motive for the stabbing.

MAN SOUGHT IN DEADLY SHOOTING

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut are trying to track down an 18-year-old to ask him about a deadly shooting over the weekend. New London police say they want to interview Jamir Johnson in connection with the shooting. He has not been named as a suspect. They are investigating the death of a man who was found Saturday afternoon in a basement apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators are awaiting confirmation of the deceased man’s identity. His name will be released when family members have been notified.

COTE SWITCHES CHAMBERS

The Cham­ber of Com­merce of Eastern Con­necti­cut has announced Sheri Cote is leav­ing her po­si­tion as vice pres­i­dent to be­come pres­i­dent of the Shore­line Cham­ber of Com­merce. Cham­ber Pres­i­dent Tony Sheri­dan cred­ited Cote for be­ing a good fi­nan­cial man­ager. She will begin around Jan. 2nd. and re­places Ed Lazaru, who stepped down in Oc­to­ber af­ter ten years as pres­i­dent of the Shore­line Cham­ber.

DOMINION CRITICAL OF ASSESSMENT

Do­min­ion En­ergy is criticizing a reg­u­la­tor-hired con­sul­tant’s re­port on the Millstone Power plant’s fi­nan­cial strength, making an­other push to keep Mill­stone op­er­a­tional. In a let­ter to state reg­u­la­tors, Do­min­ion re­it­er­ated points made by a Mill­stone spokesman that the anal­y­sis failed to ac­count for Mill­stone’s dis­sim­i­lar unit types in an­a­lyz­ing the site’s to­tal op­er­at­ing costs, including a claim the con­sul­tants didn’t fac­tor in Con­necti­cut’s higher la­bor costs. The Depart­ment of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and the Public Util­i­ties Reg­u­la­tory Author­ity are set to re­lease a draft re­port based on their anal­y­sis of Mill­stone and the en­ergy mar­ket this week. Public hearings on their review will be held Dec 19th at 6PM at Waterford High School.

SETTLEMENT REACHED IN BREASTFEEDING FIGHT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A lawsuit alleging a Rhode Island YMCA would not allow a mother to breastfeed in public has been settled. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced the settlement on behalf of Elizabeth Gooding, who sued the Ocean Community YMCA in May. Gooding is a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member at the YMCA. She alleged employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA. The YMCA said it took “affirmative steps” to address Gooding’s concerns at that time. It said a private area was created for employees who choose to breastfeed. Further details on the settlement haven’t been disclosed. The Ocean Community YMCA’s president and vice president couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.