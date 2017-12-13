WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BEMER PONIES UP

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut businessman charged in a sex trafficking ring has agreed to set aside $25 million to cover potential payouts resulting from civil lawsuits. Bruce Bemer was arrested in March and charged with patronizing a trafficked person in connection with what authorities called a long-running human trafficking ring based in Danbury. Authorities say many victims were young people with mental illnesses. Joel Faxon, an attorney for several purported victims, tells the Connecticut Post that the move ensures his clients will be financially protected as their lawsuits move forward. The Hartford Courant reports that Bemer will also turn over all his financial data. Bemer’s attorney could not be reached for comment. Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

SEX ASSAULT ARREST MADE

A New London man with a lengthy history of robbery convictions is now facing sexual assault charges. Thirty-four-year-old Monte White is accused of attacking two women in separate incidents earlier this fall after breaking into their homes. New London police chief Peter Reichard says White was identified as a suspect after a thorough investigation involving several agencies. White is accused of breaking into a home on Hawthorne Drive in late October and sexually assaulting a woman after threatening her with a firearm. A month later, police say White assaulted a woman in a Nautilus Drive apartment in a similar fashion. DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a sexual assault in Torrington back in April. White was apprehended earlier this month in a separate case involving the sale of narcotics. Reichard is hoping other potential victims of White will come forward now that he’s in police custody.

HUMAN TRAFFICKER GETS 8

An Uncasville man is going to prison for his part in getting heroin to a teenager who died of an overdose. Ramon Gomez was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty last year for sex trafficking of a minor by taking her to a Groton motel to engage in prostitution. He apparently provided heroin to a person who gave it to the teenager, who later died from it. Gomez was sentenced to eight-years in prison yesterday.

TACO BELL FIRE AN ACCIDENT

New London fire officials say a blaze that seriously damaged the Taco Bell Restaurant on Colman Street was accidental. City Fire Marshall Vernor Skau says the early morning November 11th fire started near the takeout window, and was electrical in nature. The investigation continues as to exactly what caused the fire. Taco Bell officials say the damaged restaurant will be demolished and replaced with a new one.

MONTVILLE CUTS EDUCATION BUDGET

The Montville Town Council has approved trimming one million dollars from the Board of Education’s expenses for the current school year due to steep cuts in state aid to schools. The mid-year cut forces Montville school administrators to hold off on purchasing a range of items including insurance and contracts with utilities. School officials say cuts won’t affect classroom education, student services or staffing this year.

MORE SUBS

The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump on Tuesday authorizes $700 billion in military spending in fiscal year 2018, in addition to more troops, more aircraft and more attack submarines. About $8 billion will go for Virginia and Columbia-class submarines built by Electric Boat. Lawmakers are struggling with how to pay for the measure given it is $85 billion above what’s allowed by law.