THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

COP SUSPENDED

Officials of the New London Police Department have suspended one of their officers for excessive use of force. Officer Deana Nott could be suspended for up to seven days. Police launched an internal affairs investigation into Nott because she allegedly struck a handcuffed man in the face in June 2016. Nott has been with the city department for more than 17 years.

CASINO FINED

Pennsylvania gaming regulators Wednesday levied one-million-dollars in fines against the operator of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre, over financial procedures at the Pocono casino over a period of several years. The racetrack casino, is owned by the Mohegan Tribe. A spokeswoman for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment said Mohegan Sun Pocono accepts the terms and fines from the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission.

CURE IN THE WORKS

State legislators have assured their constituents that they are working to reverse a state budget cut to a program helping Medicare recipients afford their premiums, deductibles and co-pays. About a dozen residents attended an informational forum at the New London Senior Center on Wednesday to hear how legislators underestimated the impact the cut would have to Medicare recipients across the state. Representative Chris Soto says there may not be a fix but they’ll seek money from another program. He and State Senator Paul Formica of East Lyme have signed a petition seeking the governor to call a special legislative session to address the matter.

MANCINI RESIGNS

A longtime member of the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center’s research staff is stepping down from his position as executive director after nearly three years. In January, Jason Mancini will become executive director of Connecticut Humanities in Middletown, which supports history, literacy and other cultural programs throughout the state. Mancini said his decision to leave the museum was because his vision for the museum was starting to diverge from what the tribe had envisioned, and he felt he did his job of realigning the museum’s mission and its work in a sustainable fashion. He wouldn’t comment further, however he says he wants to maintain ties with the tribe.

ROOF REPLACEMENT APPROVED

A request to replace the aging roof at Fields Memorial School in Bozrah has been approved by the town’s Board of Finance. The 20 year old roof has been plagued by leaks. The exact cost of the new roof is unknown because the project still must be put out to bid. Money to pay for the new roof would likely come from the town’s capital reserve fund. The project is eligible for partial reimbursement through the state Department of Administrative Services.