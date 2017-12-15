FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN SHOT DEAD

A man was shot to death last night in Sprague. State police say the disturbance occurred just before midnight at 1 Bay Street. Police say there is no threat to the public but they continue to investigate. If you know anything about the incident, authorities are asking you call or text detectives. The man’s body has been taken to the chief medical examiner who will determine an exact cause of death.

STATE SAY MILLSTONE IS PROFITABLE

A new state report concludes that the Millstone nuclear power station in Waterford will be profitable at least until 2035. Millstone owner Dominion recently claimed that it may close the plant because of high costs and sagging profits. That led to the study by the state, which was hampered by Dominion’s refusal to share detailed financial information. A company spokesman says the plant is profitable now, but the margins are currently very low. A public hearing on the analysis will be held Tuesday night at Waterford High School.

TAXPAYER GROUP DISBANDS

After 17 years, a local taxpayer group in New London known as Looking Out for Taxpayers has decided to disband. Members say the organization was an attempt to keep local government in check. The group was best known for its annual budget petitions calling for spending reductions or referendum votes. Group members say their work has saved New London taxpayers millions of dollars.

BOZRAH THINKING PAID FIREFIGHTERS

A public hearing is planned to discuss an agreement proposing the addition of two paid employees at the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company. The part-time/per-diem contract, created by a five-member committee made up of BVFD members, would hire two employees to staff the department for nine hours a day, Monday through Friday. According to the contract, the hourly rate is still to be determined through negotiations. It’s estimated the addition of the two employees would cost the town about $80,000 a year.

FIRE AT BILDA’S BUSINESS

A fire at 338 Norwich Avenue in the Rose City had several fire departments responding Thursday afternoon around 4:30 at the BMTees Inc. custom screen printing and embroidery shop in the Taftville section of Norwich. Police closed a section of the road between routes 12 and 169 along with Maennerchor Avenue at Terrace Avenue. BMTees and has been open for 25 years. The company’s president is Debra Bilda, wife of Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda.