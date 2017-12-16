SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CAUTION DRIVING TILL SUNLIGHT

Norwich, Ct. – The snow fall last night turned out to be light and fluffy and easy to remove, but it will make for slippery travel conditions this morning. The roads may look clear and dry but be careful for black ice before day light. Accumulations were in the order of an inch or 2… we’re looking at yet some more snow on Monday but that forecast is looking tricky according to the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center.

POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH IN SPRAGUE

Sprague, Ct. – State police and Eastern District Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate a late night homicide on Thursday, of a man outside his home on 1 Bay Avenue in Sprague. Found by police with life threatening gunshot wounds he was transported to Backus Hospital and pronounced dead. Police identified the man as 31 year old Steven Devost and have still not said whether they have a suspect or not. Sprague First Selectman Cathy Osten said such violent deaths are a rarity in her town and that surveillance cameras that have been installed in the past few years could help with the investigation.

CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS UZIALKO DEATH WAS SUICIDE

Norwich, Ct. – The Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko’s death was by suicide and was a gunshot wound to the head. Uzialko led police on a manhunt back in October that shut down much of Greeneville. Oct. 21st Uzialko allegedly had broken into the Quarto Road home of his ex-girlfriend, and repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend. Multiple children were inside. Carlos Gayle survived the stabbing.

COUPLE ARRESTED FOR HOME INVASION; UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

Groton City Police arrested a couple who have admitted to robbing and handcuffing a Bridge Street man back in November. Detectives learned the victim had contacted the woman through a website to request sexual favors. The woman entered the home by herself and then said she forgot something in her car. When she returned another man claiming to be a police officer rushed into the home armed with a handgun, forced the resident to the floor and handcuffed him. The woman removed two bags loaded with cash and the couple ran from the home. Following an investigation, police arrested Ashley Harnois of Woonsocket, R.I., and Jerome Taylor of New London. They were both charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful restraint, among other violations, and held on $200,000 bonds. Each was due in court yesterday.

CONVICTED KILLER-DNA TESTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man whose conviction for a 1991 murder was dismissed after DNA tests showed he was not the source of bite marks on the victim is due back in court next month. Alfred Swinton made a brief appearance Friday in Hartford Superior Court. His case was continued to Jan. 29. His lawyers are waiting for prosecutors to formally announce whether they will retry him. Swinton was convicted in 2001 of killing Carla Terry in Hartford. A dentist who testified about the bite marks later recanted that testimony, leading to the dismissal of the murder conviction. Swinton was freed in June after spending two decades in prison. Police have said Swinton was investigated, but not charged, in four other killings during the 1990s. He has denied killing anyone.

BABY’S DEATH-MURDER CHARGE

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities have accused a North Carolina man in the death of his 9-month-old daughter. The Jacksonville Police Department said in a news release sent to local media outlets that its investigators began looking into the child’s death in September. At the end of the investigation, the sheriff’s office charged 21-year-old TraQuan Curtis with an open count of murder. On Thursday, Jacksonville police asked for help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and police in Waterbury, Connecticut, who aided in locating Curtis, who was believed to have fled to the state. The task force and Waterbury police apprehended Curtis at 5:30 a.m. on Friday without incident.

Jacksonville police said Curtis would be extradited back to North Carolina for prosecution. No additional details were available on Friday.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL-ABUSE



(Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A nurse accused of abusing a patient at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital has filed for retirement benefits. Mark Cusson is one of 10 workers at the Whiting psychiatric hospital in Middletown who have been charged with the abuse of patient William Shehadi, including kicking him and throwing food at him. The Hartford Courant reports a lawyer for 49-year-old Cusson says his client is allowed to receive a state pension, even if he is eventually convicted. Cusson was the hospital’s head nurse and qualifies for retirement because of his 21 years of service. He was paid a salary of $173,000 last year. The state can challenge a pension based on felony-level financial crimes, such as bribery, theft, fraud or embezzlement. Other crimes are not covered, even if they occurred on the job.

POLICE SHOOTING-CARJACKING

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut authorities say police officers who killed a carjacking suspect and wounded two others opened fire when the suspects’ vehicle sped at them. The two survivors were later arrested. State police released more details of the shooting Friday. Authorities say New Britain officers attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday evening in connection with several recent carjackings and robberies. Police say the officers ordered the suspects out of the vehicle, but it sped at them. At least two officers opened fire. Officers say they found a gun in the vehicle. The name of the suspect who died has not been released. The survivors, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were charged with drug and weapon crimes. The officers involved are on desk duty pending an investigation.

MISSING BOATERS

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A New Hampshire judge has put off a decision on whether to dismiss a lawsuit accusing a Vermont man of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect an inheritance. Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank last year near Rhode Island with his mother onboard. She’s presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case. His mother’s three sisters sued in New Hampshire in July. Carman wants the lawsuit dismissed, saying his grandfather wasn’t a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death. Judge David King on Friday said he take the dismissal request under advisement.

FLU SEASON-SOUTH

ATLANTA (AP) – Health officials say the Deep South is among the hardest-hit regions of the nation so far this flu season. In its latest update on influenza activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta identifies seven states reporting widespread flu activity, and all but one are in the South: Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Virginia. The other state reporting widespread influenza activity is Massachusetts. The Georgia Department of Public Health says this year’s flu season is likely to be a rough one nationwide. One reason: More than 90 percent of the influenza specimens tested nationwide are Influenza A (H3N2), and the rates of hospitalization and deaths are typically higher in seasons when H3N2 is the dominant strain.