SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

A search for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold turned into a recovery mission early Sunday morning. A snowmobile was located on the Pachaug Pond around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police, State Police, the Norwich Dive Team, and local fire departments spent hours searching for the missing snowmobile driver near the Route 138 Pachaug Pond Boat Launch. Several dive teams from multiple agencies have been in the water for more than 12 hours. EnCon Sgt. Todd Chemacki said a canteen unit has been established with food and hot coffee for the crews as they searched throughout the night. Because of the freezing temperatures, several dive teams from Norwich, Mystic and with Connecticut State Police have been rotating through the water.

“One being the thin ice on the pond itself,” Chemacki said. “Secondly, the recent snow has made the road very slippery and that’s why you saw the snow plow truck come in. Some of the heavy rescue apparatuses was having trouble on the hill up here.”Sources close to the investigation said the missing person is a 56-year-old Griswold man.

Two people were arrested in Plainfield on Saturday night after police said they seized Crack Cocaine, Xanax pills, and needles. Officers were called to conduct a “wanted person check” at 4 Windsor Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Police said they were looking for 39-year-old Amy Wiese of Plainfield. When officers arrived, police said Wiese and another individual, who was identified as 42-year-old Joseph Silva of Waterford, attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle. While making contact with police, Wiese gave a false name and Silva tried to mislead officers of Wiese’s true identity. Wiese and Silva were both placed under arrest. During the investigation, K-9 Labrador Retriever Vail was deployed and located multiple needles along with other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Police found Silva, who was initially placed under arrest for interfering with a police investigation, to be in possession of one gram of Crack Cocaine and 40 Xanax pills. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be at Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 2. Wiese was charged with criminal impersonation along with numerous other charges. She is being held on a $51,000 bond. She will be in Danielson Superior Court for her arraignment on Monday.

JUDGE REJECTS USE OF FALSE NAMES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has rejected the use of pseudonyms by two college students in a civil court case over an alleged rape. Hartford Superior Court Judge David Sheridan wrote in a ruling earlier this month that secrecy in such cases has only allowed sexual assault behavior to “flourish.” The decision came in a lawsuit by a University of Connecticut student who alleges another student sexually assaulted her in 2015 while she was incapacitated from alcohol and marijuana use.

POLICE CHASE ENDS IN RHODE ISLAND

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man after police pursued him through three communities. WPRI-TV reports that police began chasing 23-year-old Aaron Michael Rugar of Torrington, Connecticut after spotting him driving erratically through parts of Foster, Scituate and Johnston Friday evening. Police said Rugar hit seven cars during the pursuit before being arrested.

UCONN MEN’S BASKETBALL BRINGS CHRISTMAS TO NEEDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coach Kevin Ollie and his University of Connecticut men’s basketball team are bringing the Christmas holiday to some disadvantaged children in Hartford. The team is hosting a party on Saturday evening at the Boys & Girls Club in the city’s Asylum Hill section. About 200 children have been invited to attend. Officials say they will each get a toy, and their families also will receive gifts including a $50 gift certificate for groceries.