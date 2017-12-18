MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

STABBING VICTIM ID

New London Police have identified the man stabbed to death in New London Sunday afternoon. 27-year-old Travon Brown of New London was found inside a home on Grand Street. and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital were he was pronounced dead. Police say they’re looking at surveillance video and hope to develop a suspect. A motive has not yet been determined. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481.

SNOWMOBILER ID

State environmental police have released the name of the man who’s believed to have fallen through the ice Saturday while on a snowmobile in Griswold. 56-year old town resident John Dubois was apparently riding on Pachaug Pond when the incident happened. Police suspended its search for Dubois around 1 Sunday afternoon due to unfavorable weather conditions. It will resume once the weather gets better.

BODY FLUIDS CASE CONTINUED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Prosecutors did not file additional charges Monday against a former college student accused of smearing body fluids on her roommate’s belongings. The state NAACP and other civil rights advocates have asked the state to add a hate crimes charge to the criminal mischief and breach of peace counts facing 18-year-old Brianna Brochu, of Harwinton. Police say the former University of Hartford student, who is white, wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her black roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate said she developed throat pain. Prosecutors say they’re still investigating. The case was continued Monday until Jan. 29. Brochu left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Her lawyer, Tom Stevens, has said her actions were not racially motivated.

FLU IS SPREADING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut health officials say flu is now widespread in the state. The Connecticut Post reports that the Department of Public Health has received reports of influenza in at least half the regions of the state. Connecticut is one of 12 states where flu activity is now widespread. The state reported its first flu-related death last week. The department says 254 people tested positive for the flu as of Dec. 9. Nearly 100 people have been hospitalized for flu. It says the highest number of cases is in Hartford County.

MOOSUP MAN CHARGED WITH DRIVING THROUGH ACCIDENT SCENE, HAVING DRUGS

A Moosup man is accused of driving through an accident scene, and drug possession. Police say 19-year old Isaac Ortiz ignored warnings from officers to drive around the area where a car hit a utility pole around 8:50 AM Monday on Main Street. Instead, Ortiz allegedly proceeded through the blocked-off area. Police say there was a strong smell of marijuana from Ortiz’s vehicle, and he admitted smoking the weed. Ortiz was released on his charges, and is due back in court January 2nd. No injures reported in the utility pole crash.

NEW TREE COMING FOR RI STATEHOUSE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A dead Christmas tree at the Rhode Island Statehouse is being replaced. Gov. Gina Raimondo says on Monday that they are getting a new tree after the first one dried up and dropped piles of needles over a week before Christmas. She tells reporters they plan the switch as soon as possible. The move comes three days after The Associated Press reported on the tree’s condition, including bare branches and needles that dropped instantly when touched. The article prompted a local tree farm to offer to donate a new tree. It’s not the first time the Rhode Island Statehouse tree has caused trouble. In 2005, it shed its needles after being doused in fire retardant. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee refused to call it a Christmas tree, leading to angry protests.