MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ANOTHER NL MURDER

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been stabbed to death in New London. Police say Travon Brown was found stabbed inside a home Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators have not released any information on motive or possible suspects. Two people were killed in New London last weekend.

SNOWMOBILER MISSING

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) – The state has suspended its search for a missing snowmobile driver in Griswold. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Police suspended its efforts on Sunday afternoon due to “unfavorable weather conditions.” A snowmobile was located on Pachaug Pond around 6 p.m. on Saturday. DEEP, Connecticut State Police and local fire departments started searching for the missing driver. Several dive teams were in the water for hours searching.

DAUGHERTY LEAVING

The director of the New London Office of Development and Planning is leaving at the end of January. Tammy Daugherty has played a role in nearly every major city economic and community development initiative during her six years with the city. A licensed broker, Daugherty said she plans to work for herself in the field of real estate development and project management consulting. Her last day will be Jan. 26th. at about the halfway mark of Mayor Michael Passero’s administration. He said her resignation was not a surprise but still a blow to the city.

DCF DEPARTURE FEARED

The state Department of Children and Families has occupied the key corner of Main Street and Courthouse Square in downtown Norwich for more than 20 years. The agency’s lease expired about 18 months ago, and rumors are that the state is considering moving DCF to a building in the Stanley Israelite Norwich Business Park. The City Council will consider a resolution at its meeting tonight, over the failure of the state to renew the lease and to express opposition to any plans to relocate to the business park “or elsewhere.”

BALTIC WOMAN ARRESTED IN LEDYARD

Ledyard police responded to a witness reporting a white female who appeared to be entering numerous parked vehicles around 4:15 Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Village Market on Route 117. When officers located Kristen Hampton of Baltic, they say she was in possession of a stolen bottle of prescription medication. She was arrested, processed and charged with Larceny in the 6th degree and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hampton was released on a $1000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on January 4th.