TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BOE PASSES TRANSGENDER POLICY

For the first time, the Groton Board of Education is implementing a policy that addresses the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming youth in its schools. The board met last night in special session for a full reading of the policy. Board Chairperson Kim Shepardson Watson advised the board why they were addressing the non-discrimination policy, saying they were adhering to the law. The policy was approved unanimously. The regulations state that students have the right to be addressed by the names and pronouns matching their gender identity, and that doing otherwise is a violation. Students shall be permitted to participate in interscholastic athletics, intramural sports, physical education classes and health education classes in a manner consistent with their gender identity.

HELP WITH REID AND HUGHES

The developer looking to rejuvenate the old Reid and Hughes building in downtown Norwich is looking for some help from the city. Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development Executive Director Betsy Krum says the group has secured some 450-thousand dollars in loans to cover stabilization costs for the decaying building. Krum says, though, her board of directors is concerned about risk so the Women’s Institute is asking the city to either give the developer two or three more months to secure more grant funding, or have the city possibly cover any costs the developer incurs if the building turns out not to be salvagable. Aldermen took no action last night. The Women’s Institute hopes to put new retail and residential space in the Main Street structure.

ED BUDGET FINALLY PASSES

North Stonington res­i­dents have fi­nally ap­proved a 2017-18 ed­u­ca­tion bud­get at a ref­er­en­dum Mon­day. The $12.8 mil­lion ed­u­ca­tion bud­get, which shows no in­crease com­pared to the 2016/17 bud­get, was ap­proved by a vote of 546-367. The Board of Fi­nance then set the tax rate at 28 mills. Tax bills, re­flect­ing the in­crease over the pre­vi­ous 27 mills, will be sent out to res­i­dents to­day. The 913 bal­lots cast for the ref­er­en­dum was much higher than last month’s ref­er­en­dum when 578 tax­pay­ers voted.

STABBER DEATH A SUICIDE

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) – The death of a stabbing suspect who was found dead after exchanging gunfire with Norwich police has been ruled a suicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the determination. Police say 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko was wanted for stabbing and seriously wounding his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in October. Days later, he traded gunfire with a Norwich police officer before fleeing on foot. He was found dead a few hours later of a gunshot wound to the head. The officer who fired at Uzialko has been placed back on active duty. The case is still being reviewed.

CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

A single-vehicle rollover crash around 8:15 Sunday night in East Putnam has killed a Thompson man. Police identified the driver as Steven Farland. The crash at 450 Providence Pike, Route 44, was reported as an entrapment after a Jeep heading east near Elvira Heights crossed both lanes and left the roadway, overturning into a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SMALL FIRE HIGH UP

A small fire broke out late Mon­day morn­ing on an out­side bal­cony in the lounge area of the 21st floor of the Grand Pe­quot Tower at Fox­woods Resort Casino. Mashan­tucket Pe­quot fire­fight­ers were able to quickly put the fire out. Officials say the fire started at 10:53 a.m. and a few floors were evacuated for pre­cau­tion­ary mea­sure. There were no in­juries. The cause of the fire is un­der in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

SNAG IN FORT TRUMBULL DEVELOPMENT

In New London, the Renaissance City Development Association is expected to start the new year with continued negotiations for a hotel on the Fort Trumbull peninsula. The hotel plans do face an obstacle. The RCDA has not been able to come up with a viable place to relocate the commercial fishing operation located on the waterfront pier that is a critical part of the hotel proposal. The RCDA does have the ability to extend talks for at least 30 days. The first new construction in the municipal development area appears to be on the horizon with the development of a $30 million condominium project planned for two development parcels in New London on Howard Street.