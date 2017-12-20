WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BREAKING NEWS

FATAL FIRE IN GRISWOLD

A house fire in Griswold is fatal. State police say one person was found dead inside 70 Kenwood Estates. The fire started around five this morning. Local fire authorities say the structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

MILLSTONE UNDER SCRUTINY

Rolling blackouts, less reliable energy sources, more carbon emissions, and higher energy bills. Dominion officials say the region could face such circumstances, if the Millstone nuclear power plants in Waterford close for good. The power plant owners are asking the state to allow them to sell the Millstone power directly to the state, with other low-emission energy sources, instead of in the energy marketplace against cheaper natural gas. The state is reviewing the option, by analyzing Millstone’s financial outlook. The draft report released last week, though, lacks a lot of requested financial data from Dominion. Company spokesman Kevin Hennessey says that’s now changing because concerns have been alleviated and more numbers will be forthcoming. Other energy companies are fighting Dominion’s request. Attorney Paul McCary represents N-R-G. He says it’s odd that Dominion has been less than forthcoming with the financial numbers if the numbers are so bad. Dominion officials are suggesting Millstone could close for good, unless the state grants its request. The state’s draft review, though, says Millstone will show significant profits for the foreseeable future. A final version of the Millstone financial analysis hits the Governor’s desk February 1st. A public hearing on the draft report was held last night at Waterford High School.

MAN DEAD AFTER POLICE SHOOTOUT

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say a gunman who disappeared into the woods after a shootout with officers has been found dead. Troopers were called in to assist Plainfield police in a search for an armed man Tuesday. Officers found the man in the woods and exchanged gunfire with him before he ran off. Police advised nearby residents to shelter in place as a state police tactical team searched the area, assisted by a drone and a helicopter. The man’s body was later found in the woods. His name and cause of death have not been released. WFSB-TV cites sources identifying him as James Benoit Junior. No officers were injured.

SALEM HOUSING APPROVED

A vacant building designed for medical offices will see new life as Salem’s first age-restricted housing next year following a public hearing Tuesday night of the town Planning and Zoning Commission. A unanimous vote approved the special exception application for Salem Center. The building on Centre St. will be converted into six one-bedroom, age-restricted apartments or condominiums. Construction likely wouldn’t start until spring, but the new apartments likely would be ready by June or July.

SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT

A special meeting, including a closed-door session, of the New London Board of Education tonight, will consider an extension to the interim superintendent’s contract as well as a personnel matter. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Science & Technology Magnet High School. The details of the personnel matter and legal settlement were not detailed in the agenda. Interim Superintendent Stephen Tracy, earning $750 per day, signed a three-month contract in August following the retirement of Manuel Rivera. Tracy’s contract already has been extended once.

YOUNG HERO HONORED

New London Fire Chief Henry Kydd and a complement of firefighters went to the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School on Tuesday afternoon to surprise an 11-year-old 6th grader who helped her mom deliver her baby brother on October 24th. Angie Valverde was honored for her incredible bravery and selflessness by the New London Fire Department during a ceremony at the middle school. Angie received the special award and proclamation from the department and Mayor Michael Passero. The fire chief said he’s had several members of his fire crew deliver babies but can’t recall an 11-year-old ever.