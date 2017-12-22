FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIREWORKS AT COUNCIL MEETING

All hell breaks loose during a Westerly Town Council meeting. Things got out of hand during a discussion about whether councilor Mario Celico should assume the role as council president. Celico had been vice-president under former council president Jamie Silvestri, who resigned back in June. Celico claims that makes him the new leader of the council, but several of his colleagues disagreed, including Jack Carson, who became irate when Celico refused to call for a vote on a new president. He was declared out of order. Carson says the Westerly town charter allows the council to vote on a new president if the current president resigns. Celico disagrees, citing an opinion from his lawyer, which contradicted the opinion of the town solicitor, who says the council does have a legal right to select a new president. In the end, no decision was made and the matter was tabled.

FORMER DIRECTOR GRANTED REHAB

A Danielson Superior Court judge on Thursday approved an accelerated rehabilitation program for 63-year-old Leo Adams, a former Thompson Public Works director accused of using town money to buy a pay loader for his own use. That’s provided he abides by the terms of the 18-month program, including making restitution to the town. If Adams stays out of trouble and pays the town of Thompson $5,000 within 12 months, the third-degree larceny charge hanging over his head will be dismissed.

BOAT SHOW COMING TO NEW EXPO CENTER

The Connecticut Marine Trades Association’s 50th annual boat show will be held in January 2019 at the Mohegan Sun Exposition Center as part of a three-year agreement announced Thursday. The center, still under construction, is scheduled to open this summer. The CMTA joins Barrett-Jackson, the collector-car auction company, and United Natural Foods, organizations that previously have committed to shows at the expo center.

LOCAL LABOR MARKET LABORS

Connecticut lost 3,500 jobs in November. The State Department of Labor, in its monthly jobs report,says the unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent, as the number of unemployed residents increased by 1,400 and the number of those with jobs fell by 5,000. The Norwich-New London-Westerly labor market lost 1,100 jobs in November, the largest decline of any of the state’s six labor markets.

SCHOOL EVACUATED BRIEFLY

About 20 students and staff members evacuated John B. Stanton School in Norwich Thursday afternoon after a belt on a machine in the building’s basement caused an odor that seeped up into the classroom areas. Students were able to get their coats, as a staff member pulled the fire alarm just after 4:15 p.m. The situation was resolved and students and staff returned to school within about 20 minutes.