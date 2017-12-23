SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A mixed bag of sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain has arrived in Connecticut this morning, plus, a white Christmas is still possible. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire state, including the shoreline. A few slick spots on roads not well treated with salt or other melting agents are also possible. Gradually, a change to all rain will occur statewide by the time the mid-afternoon is here. With slippery road conditions possible for this morning, drivers are advised to keep their distance from larger vehicles. And be sure to call ahead to make sure your activity of function hasn’t been canceled or postponed.

SALVATION ARMY BELL-RINGERS MAKING FINAL PUSH FOR DONATION

Norwich, Ct. – The Norwich Salvation Army is hoping a last-minute push of donations this weekend, will help bring the local organization closer to its fundraising goal for the year. The traditional red kettles and their Bell-ringers will be out until around 8:30, tonight. The Red Kettle drive is the nonprofit’s major fundraiser for the year. The goal this year is between $50,000 and $55,000, and they’ve currently collected $30,000. The organization got a bit of a late start this year and also is a little short-handed.

NEW LONDON DRUG ARRESTS

Two New London people were arrested on multiple drug charges Friday. 37-year-old Kerry Barnum was charged with having over 2.2 grams of cocaine and over 9.7 grams of crack cocaine and 26-year-old Fabian Hernandez was charged with having nearly 50 bags of K-2 synthetic marijuana. Both were charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Court dates were not released.

POLICE: TWO ARRESTED IN WOODSTOCK HOME INVASION WITH MACHETE