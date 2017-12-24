SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

WREATHS COME TO NORWICH

Norwich — Veterans and community officials placed balsam wreaths on veterans’ graves at the snow-covered Sacred Heart Cemetery on Saturday during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in honor of the “men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.” The Day reports the ceremony, held by the American Legion Post 104 in Norwich, was among the more than a thousand events taking place, including the ones at Arlington National Cemetery, on “Wreaths Across America Day” on Saturday, according to the Wreaths Across America organization.

CT POPULATION INCHES UP SLIGHTLY

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s population isn’t exactly booming _ the Nutmeg State gained fewer than 500 people last year. That’s according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures released this week. The Middletown Press reports that Connecticut’s population in 2017 stood at 3,588,184, up from 3,587,685 _ a gain of 499 residents. As modest as that is, it still represents a reversal. Between 2015 and 2016, the state lost 14,434 people. Most of the newcomers are settling in Danbury, Shelton and Stamford.

ADD ONE MORE TO CT GOV RACE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The list of Connecticut gubernatorial candidates continues to grow to more than two dozen. Oz Griebel, the outgoing head of a Hartford business group, is the latest candidate to announce plans to join what has become the most crowded field for Connecticut governor in recent memory. Additional candidates could still join the ranks. Some better-known potential candidates mulling possible campaigns include House Republican Leader Themis Klarides and Greenwich businessman and Democrat Ned Lamont.

ICE STORM HITS NEW ENGLAND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Icy conditions are creating dangerous conditions for drivers across southern New England _ and officials warn that air travelers aren’t immune. State police said 30 crashes blamed on sleet and freezing rain forced the temporary shutdown of Interstate 95 on Saturday, most in the Foxborough area. In Connecticut, bus service to half a dozen towns was suspended due to icy roads.

OUTAGE AT T.F. GREEN

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Power has cut out to some runway lighting at Rhode Island’s main airport, prompting officials to close the main airstrip overnight as a precaution. The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says the partial electrical outage has darkened edge lighting on the main runway at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.