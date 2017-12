A CHRISTMAS DAY STORM

BOSTON (AP) — A Christmas Day storm is predicted to hit southern New England, with snow, rain and sleet in the forecast. A mixture of precipitation is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor and high winds are expected in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut on Monday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection resumed their search Saturday for a man who went missing under the ice at Pachaug Pond. Griswold First Selectman Todd Babbitt told Channel 3 that crews were able to break a piece of the ice that was hindering operations and search with side sonar capabilities. Selectman Babbitt said a 4-hour search, however, did not yield any results. Crews were alerted the pond for reports that a 56-year-old Griswold man went missing while snowmobiling. The search began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 16th and was suspended by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple crews battled a fire in a home in Old Saybrook on Sunday. The fire is reported in the area of Fen Wick and Pettipaug Avenue, which lies along the coastline, sources said. It is unknown at this time if there are injuries.

CT JOINING NEW MOBILE BROADBAND NETWORK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will join a nationwide, secure mobile broadband network for first responders. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he opted into the First Responder Network or FirstNet upon advice of a working group. Federal law requires each state to either opt into the FirstNet system or opt out and build its own system.

REDESIGN FOR NORWICH WEBSITE

NORWICH — The city has a new look online, with a redesigned website that launched Dec. 18 and that the city says is more user-friendly for mobile devices such as cell phones, iPads and tablets. According to the city, users of mobile devices make up approximately 50 percent of the daily inquiries to the site. The improvements mean users with phones or tablets that want to stream videos of City Council meetings can now do so, or can view the city’s boat launch camera at norwichct.org/boat. They can also sign up for reminders of when meetings of various city boards and commissions will take place through the city calendar of events notification feature. The Recreation Department began accepting online registration for programs at norwichct.org/recreation. There’s also a central place to access the city’s social media accounts. Department Facebook pages can be found at norwichct.org/Facebook and Twitter accounts at norwichct.org/Twitter. The change in Norwich’s website comes several weeks after Preston also revamped its town site. Both sites were designed using CivicPlus, a firm that specializes in municipal websites. Norwich’s relaunch had only minor hiccups.

RI REP IN AFGHANISTAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island US Rep. David Cicilline is in Afghanistan, celebrating Christmas with troops. The Democrat and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee landed Sunday morning in Kabul. He is visiting with three Republican colleagues and plans to join Rhode Islanders serving as part of Operation Resolute Support for a Christmas Day breakfast and take part in a series of briefings.