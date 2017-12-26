TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SEXUAL HARRASSMENT

Governor Dannel Malloy is calling for a review of sexual harassment policies in Connecticut’s executive-branch agencies in light of the spate of complaints that have been made across the country. Malloy says he has signed an order directing the Department of Administrative Services to determine which agencies are currently in compliance with mandated state training. The department will also review whether any agencies are providing training that goes above and beyond what’s required by state law, and if other training should be improved.

HAMPTON DEATH

Authorities say one person was seriously injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a house. Connecticut State Police say the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. today at a home on Route 6 in Hampton. Police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries. Route 6 has been closed near the crash while authorities investigate. Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

COLD WEATHER

Governor Dannel Malloy is activating Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol, which requires various agencies to work with United Way 2-1-1 and the state’s network of homeless shelters to make sure vulnerable people are protected from the cold. The Democrat says the protocol will take effect Tuesday and continue through Jan. 2. Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop into the single digits over the coming week, with sub-zero wind chills in the forecast. Under the severe cold weather protocol, 2-1-1 will act as a clearinghouse to match shelters with people who need them. Malloy says he’s also encouraging local communities to consider opening warming shelters.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION

The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a convicted murderer who argued the jury was tainted by testimony from a witness who said God helped him identify the defendant in a photo array. Justices ruled 7-0 today in the case of Pedro Miranda. He is serving life in prison for the 1987 killing of 13-year-old Mayra Cruz, who disappeared while walking to school in Hartford. The witness testified he saw Mayra get into a car and God later helped him identify Miranda in a police photo array. Miranda is serving a second life sentence for the 1988 slaying of a 17-year-old girl for which an innocent man served more than two decades behind bars.