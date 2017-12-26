TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUNDS COMING

Gov. Malloy has announced more than $31 million in funding to support the development of affordable housing options in Connecticut, including apartment units for the elderly in New London and Norwich. The funding will help create, rehabilitate or preserve nearly 600 affordable housing units. Approximately 10,000 housing units have benefitted from state assistance since 2011.

BLIGHT TARGETED

Blemishes on the buildings in New London’s downtown business district have gotten the attention from members of the City Center District , a group of about 150 property owners who are funded through a special district tax. The group has taken action with help from Kenyon Haye, the city’s Blight Enforcement officer. The CCD, has created a database listing addresses and potential blight ordinance violations. Blight is not a new issue, nor one unique to New London, but what is relatively new is the city’s blight ordinance and blight officer. Haye said his real goal is to seek compliance and he is in the notification phase of enforcement and he says the property owners have been receptive.

BERUBE CHARGED IN FATAL CRASH

A Suffield woman, who police say tried to change lanes on I-395 back in June, near Exit 18 in Norwich, lost control of her Ford F-150 after crashing into another car, crossed two lanes, hit a guardrail and a concrete overpass support, killing her passenger before coming to a rest in the southbound travel lane, has been charged with driving under the influence and second-degree manslaughter with a vehicle. Twenty-three- year-old Victoria Berube faces numerous other charges and will appear in Norwich Superior Court today.

FLU NOW WIDESPREAD

According to the state Department of Public Health, this year’s flu is now classified as “widespread” in Connecticut, meaning flu is in more than half of the state’s counties, with New London County being the 3rd highest in the state. Lawrence & Memorial Hospital is expecting an uptick in flu cases later this month or in January, with the cold weather, and people spending time together indoors and traveling during the holidays. Sue Dubb, public health nurse with Uncas Health District, said that if people haven’t had the flu shot, now is the time to jump on it.

CHAMBER HOLDS DESIGN CONTEST

When the Ocean Com­mu­nity Cham­ber of Com­merce board of di­rec­tors was un­able to come to a con­sen­sus on which of two de­signs to choose, it an­nounced it will hold a con­test to come up with a de­sign for an iconic gate­way en­trance into down­town Westerly and Paw­catuck. In Septem­ber, the cham­ber an­nounced it was un­der­tak­ing an ef­fort to build a half-million dollar gate­way on the Paw­catuck River Bridge that would cre­ate a sense of place and be­come a tourist at­trac­tion. The com­pe­ti­tion is open to ar­chi­tects, stu­dents of ar­chi­tec­ture and artists. De­tails of the con­test are avail­able at www.ocean­cham­ber.org.