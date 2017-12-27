WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

EXTREME COLD

Cold temperatures are sticking around this week, and whats making it even colder out there are the wind chills. Temperatures will have trouble getting into the 20s during the day this week, even with a mostly sunny sky. And with the winds, it will feel more like the teens much of the day. However, the weather is only going to get colder. On Tuesday, Gov. Malloy activated the state’s Severe Weather Protocol, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2. If anyone is in need of shelter, you’re advised call 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location. Malloy also encouraged local communities to consider opening warming centers or other facilities to assist those in need. And if your going to be outdoors for an extended time, dress in layers. The Red Cross also reminds people to keep pets warm during cold weather and keep them inside. With the impending weather, residents are reminded to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and drain any water out of their homes’ exterior pipes to prevent freezing. The AAA’s Amy Parmenter estimated her agency would respond to more than 1,000 calls by the end of the day yesterday. She recommends making sure tires are inflated for cold weather, checking that batteries are strong and packing a cold weather emergency kit in the car.

NEW LONDON OPENS WARMING CENTER

The city of New London has opened a warming shelter in response to the extreme cold temperatures forecast and expected to linger into next week. The Senior Center at 120 Broad St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone seeking shelter from the cold. After 4 p.m. men needing shelter can go to the Homeless Hospitality Center at 325 Huntington St., and women and children can go to the Covenant Shelter at 42 Jay St. Any resident that requires additional assistance during this intense cold weather period is encouraged to call 911 in an emergency or (860) 447-5269.

POLICE: MAN STABBED DURING DRUG TRANSACTION

Stonington Police say two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing of another man during a drug deal just after midnight Saturday morning. The unidentified victim was treated and released at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for a severe laceration to his upper arm. Alec Seekins, of Mystic, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and breach of peace, while Timothy O’Reilly, of Westerly, was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. Seekins was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in New London Superior Court on yesterday, while O’Reilly was released on a $25,000 bond and is slated to appear in court Jan. 3rd.

TWO CAR CRASH SLOWS TRAFFIC NEAR I-95 SOUTHBOUND

A two-car crash around 9:00 Tuesday morning shut down the left lane of Interstate 95 south between exits 80 and 75 for about 45 minutes. A DOT traffic camera showed one car had spun around in the wreck and was facing the wrong direction. By 9:45 a.m., all lanes were open. Police did not release reports of any injuries.

EAST LYME POLICE LOOKING FOR FAKE $20 DOLLAR BILLS

After a local establishment last week received multiple counterfeit $20 bills in a two-hour span last Friday evening, East Lyme Police are urging businesses and residents in town to pay close attention to any cash currency they receive. Anyone with information about the fraudulent bills is asked to call police at (860) 739-5900, use the East Lyme police cellphone app, or text “ELPD,” space, then the tip to 847411.

HIGH RISE PROBLEMS PERSIST, VOUCHERS COMING THIS WEEK

More problems at the soon-to-be-vacant Thames River Apartments, the federally subsidized housing complex for low-income families that was deemed obsolete by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tenants are awaiting the arrival of mobile housing vouchers that provide a subsidy to allow them to live at privately owned apartments of their choice. The moves out of the complex will start sometime in the new year, as tenants identify their apartments of choice, and the Glendower Group, which was contracted by the Housing Authority to aid the move, confirms and inspects the new living arrangements.

FOXWOODS EXTENDS FORBEARANCE

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, announced Tuesday that it has “realigned” an outstanding loan and extended its forbearance agreement with senior lenders to June 2019. The forbearance agreement had been set to expire Dec. 31st. Under forbearance, lenders avoid taking debt-collection action against a borrower that has failed to meet its obligations. The Mashantuckets defaulted on more than $2.2 billion of debt in 2009, reached a $1.7 billion debt-restructuring agreement with lenders in 2013 and failed to meet the terms of that agreement in 2014. Since then, the tribe’s been operating under a forbearance agreement that’s been extended multiple times.