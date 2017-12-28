THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

WARMING CENTER OPENS

With the very cold temperatures this week, New London’s warming center, the Senior Center on Broad Street will be open during the day from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. After hours, men who need shelter will be directed to the Homeless Hospitality Center on Huntington St., while women and children will be directed to the Covenant Shelter on Jay St. Residents who need additional help are urged to call 911 in an emergency, or police and fire dispatchers at (860) 447-5269 . The city’s police and fire departments also will be looking for people at risk during extreme temperatures and will assist those who need shelter. The plan will remain in place until the extreme temperatures change.

FIRE AT DANIEL PACKER INN

A fire broke out under the kitchen of The Cap­tain Daniel Packer Inn in Mystic around 7:30 Wednesday night. The 18th-cen­tury land­mark was evac­u­ated of about 50 people. Restau­rant staff called for help af­ter the kitchen and din­ing area filled with smoke. There were no in­juries. Fire­fight­ers traced the source of the fire to a heater in a crawl space un­der the kitchen that is used to keep pipes from freez­ing. Da­m­age to the build­ing, which was built in 1756, was min­i­mal. The restau­rant may be able to re­open as soon as today.

MONEY FOR HIKES AND BIKES

With a nearly quarter million dollar boost in state funding announced Wednesday, the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments will develop a regional bicycle and pedestrian plan over the next year, as planners look to capitalize on growing tourism and opportunities to upgrade aging infrastructure. The grant allows the council of governments to study the region’s diverse infrastructure and planning needs to enhance local networks of roads, bike paths, sidewalks and programs for bikers and walkers.

MGM WANTS TO INTERVENE

A suit filed in fed­eral court in Wash­ing­ton, D.C., by the state, the Mashan­tucket Pe­quot and Mohegan tribes against the U.S. Depart­ment of the Interior has MGM Resorts seeking to intervene on the side of the Interior Department. In a court fil­ing Tues­day, at­tor­neys for MGM Re­sorts say it should be al­lowed to in­ter­vene in the suit be­cause its busi­ness in­ter­ests are at stake. State au­tho­riza­tion of the tribes’ East Wind­sor casino project is con­tin­gent on the In­te­rior ap­provals.

BEING SHELLFISH

Tim Londregan, a shellfish farmer who hopes to raise oysters and scallops in the Niantic River, plans to submit a new proposal while the local shellfish commission that would review his plan revamps its approval process . Scrutiny from Waterford and East Lyme residents caused the Waterford-East Lyme Shellfish Commission to rescind an agreement they made with Londregan in 2016. Londregan said he’s hoping to use part of a designated shellfishing area just north of the Niantic River bridge, known as Parcel 2, and an area off the Waterford shore near Niantic River Road. The commission members are developing plans to publish a public notice about any upcoming vote, hold public hearings and seek the input of other town commissions.