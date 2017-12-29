FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PERSON OF INTEREST IDENTIFIED
Police have identified the man who they say is a person of interest in a house fire that killed a Griswold couple. Matthew Lindquist is the son of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, who died when their house at 70 Kenwood Estates went up in flames back on December 20th. Police say Matthew Lindquist was living at home at the time of the fire, and he’s been missing ever since. Detectives are also investigating a car fire in Glastonbury that occurred the same morning of the Griswold blaze. As it turns out, the abandoned car was registered to the deceased couple. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew Lindquist is asked to contact state police.
NL MAN ARRESTED FOR EXTREME DUI
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island State Police say they arrested a Connecticut man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit while a child was in his car. State Police say 42-year-old Adam Zaushny, of New London was arrested Thursday morning after troopers saw him driving erratically on Interstate 95 South in Richmond, Rhode Island. Police say a 9-year-old girl who’s related to Zaushny was in the backseat. Police notified the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. The girl was released to her mother. Zaushny was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for other violations. Zaushny was arraigned and released until a future court appearance in District Court.
STUCK BRIDGE DELAYS TRAINS
The Shaw’s Cove Amtrak railroad bridge got stuck around 8:20 last night causing delays for at least five trains and 982 passengers. The bridge wouldn’t close and Amtrak engineers were working to close the bridge as quickly as possible so that service could resume. Passengers were venting their frustration on social media. Rail staff were keeping the passengers informed of the situation and handed out snacks and bottled water. Amtrak engineers were finally able to close the bridge and trains began to move just before 11 p.m. The extreme cold is believed to be responsible for the bridge getting stuck.
PETITION DRIVE PROGRESSING
A group of Groton residents are seeking to petition the Charter Revision Commission report to referendum, and have collected more than 800 signatures. That’s nearly half the number needed to place the question on the ballot. The petitioning group, called Groton’s Right to Vote, plans to collect 2,000 signatures before the filing deadline of Jan. 12th to place the charter commission report that was rejected by the former Town Council, on the ballot in November 2018. Last week, a group calling itself Neighbors Representing Groton started a Facebook page to oppose the petition effort.
TREES COMING DOWN
Eversource announced plans to cut down 21 trees along the east side of Route 27 in the vicinity of Mystic Seaport next week because their growing into the electric lines and are threatening electric reliability. The tree removal is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 3rd, and is expected to take about two days to complete. The work is expected to have minimal impact on traffic in the area. Since Hurricane Sandy, Eversource says they have made an extensive effort across the state to trim back trees to prevent downed power lines.