FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PERSON OF INTEREST IDENTIFIED

Police have identified the man who they say is a person of interest in a house fire that killed a Griswold couple. Matthew Lindquist is the son of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, who died when their house at 70 Kenwood Estates went up in flames back on December 20th. Police say Matthew Lindquist was living at home at the time of the fire, and he’s been missing ever since. Detectives are also investigating a car fire in Glastonbury that occurred the same morning of the Griswold blaze. As it turns out, the abandoned car was registered to the deceased couple. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew Lindquist is asked to contact state police.

NL MAN ARRESTED FOR EXTREME DUI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island State Police say they arrested a Connecticut man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit while a child was in his car. State Police say 42-year-old Adam Zaushny, of New London was arrested Thursday morning after troopers saw him driving erratically on Interstate 95 South in Richmond, Rhode Island. Police say a 9-year-old girl who’s related to Zaushny was in the backseat. Police notified the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. The girl was released to her mother. Zaushny was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for other violations. Zaushny was arraigned and released until a future court appearance in District Court.

STUCK BRIDGE DELAYS TRAINS

The Shaw’s Cove Amtrak railroad bridge got stuck around 8:20 last night causing delays for at least five trains and 982 passengers. The bridge wouldn’t close and Am­trak en­gi­neers were work­ing to close the bridge as quickly as pos­si­ble so that ser­vice could re­sume. Pas­sen­gers were vent­ing their frus­tra­tion on so­cial me­dia. Rail staff were keep­ing the pas­sen­gers in­formed of the sit­u­a­tion and handed out snacks and bot­tled wa­ter. Amtrak engineers were finally able to close the bridge and trains began to move just before 11 p.m. The extreme cold is believed to be responsible for the bridge getting stuck.

PETITION DRIVE PROGRESSING

A group of Groton residents are seeking to petition the Charter Revision Commission report to referendum, and have collected more than 800 signatures. That’s nearly half the number needed to place the question on the ballot. The petitioning group, called Groton’s Right to Vote, plans to collect 2,000 signatures before the filing deadline of Jan. 12th to place the charter commission report that was rejected by the former Town Council, on the ballot in November 2018. Last week, a group calling itself Neighbors Representing Groton started a Facebook page to oppose the petition effort.

TREES COMING DOWN

Ever­source announced plans to cut down 21 trees along the east side of Route 27 in the vicin­ity of Mys­tic Sea­port next week be­cause their grow­ing into the elec­tric lines and are threat­en­ing elec­tric re­li­a­bil­ity. The tree re­moval is sched­uled to be­gin Wed­nes­day, Jan. 3rd, and is ex­pected to take about two days to com­plete. The work is expected to have min­i­mal im­pact on traf­fic in the area. Since Hur­ri­cane Sandy, Ever­source says they have made an ex­ten­sive ef­fort across the state to trim back trees to pre­vent downed power lines.