SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEEP FREEZE – THE LATEST

UNDATED (AP) — Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers. These are some of the tips offered for the huge crowd of revelers expected in Times Square for what could be one of the coldest New Year’s Eve ball drops on record. Brutal weather has iced plans for scores of events in the Northeast from New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, but not in New York City. People there are expected to start gathering nine hours before the famous ball drop.

There was no emergency, but residents who live near the Millstone Power Plant were caught off guard when the sirens went off Saturday afternoon. The sirens were accidentally set off when Waterford ran a diagnostics test, concerning several who lived in the area. Local officials quickly took to social media to alert residents that there was no emergency and the alarms were tripped by accident.

PERSON SHOT AT SHOPPING CENTER IN MANCHESTER

Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred at the Bonchon Chicken in the plaza located on 1540 Pleasant Valley Road. Manchester police Captain Chris Davis said the male victim was an employee at Bonchon. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown. Davis said the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and is still at large at this time. Police have not identified that person or provided any description. Police said the incident did appear to be isolated.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Funding for Connecticut’s future transportation needs appears uncertain as the public is asked to review a long-range plan. A draft of the Connecticut Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan is being released as Gov. Dannel P. Malloy steps up warnings about the looming insolvency of the state’s main transportation fund. There is also uncertainty about how much federal funding Connecticut might receive and whether lawmakers will be willing in an election year to consider ideas such as tolls.

TRANSIT GRANTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is awarding $15 million in grants to help boost transit-oriented development. The funding comes from the state’s Responsible Growth and Transit-Oriented Development Grant Program. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says transportation “isn’t just about cars, trains and buses,” but also about “building vibrant communities.”

STAY OFF THE ICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Despite bitter temperatures, the ponds at Rhode Island state parks are not considered safe for ice fishing, skating or other winter activities. The state Department of Environmental Management says there’s “no safe ice” in the parks as of Friday. DEM does not monitor ice conditions for other bodies of water in local communities. Ice must have a uniform thickness of at least six inches before it may be considered safe by DEM.