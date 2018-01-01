MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

Up to 125 residents in Griswold were placed under a “Boil Water Advisory” in Griswold on Sunday afternoon. Customers located on Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixtown Road and Youngs Road were urged by the Bay Mountain Water System to boil any tap water before consumption. The advisory was put in place after officials said an equipment issue caused a “complete loss of water pressure in the water system.” Bay Mountain Officials said residents must boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula, or any consumption. Officials said the water is safe for bathing, cleaning, or sanitation purposes. Officials said samples will be collected to ensure to the absence of bacteria. This process could take up to 72 hours, but customers will be notified when the tests are complete. Residents with questions are encouraged to call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700. This information is also available at www.ctwater.com.

PROPOSED ORDINANCE AIMS TO KEEP GUN RANGE OUT OF GRISWOLD

MAKING UP FOR THE GRINCH

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Police and community members in Connecticut have banded together to replace a family’s gifts stolen by a Grinch on Christmas Day. Cheshire officers collected donated presents for the Maher family and delivered more than 100 gifts to them Saturday aboard emergency vehicles with lights and sirens blaring. The family had loaded their car with presents after spending Christmas Day with relatives when someone stole their vehicle.

CT – CHILD PORNOGRAPHY LAWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut officials are drafting proposed changes to the state’s child pornography laws that would drop mandatory minimum prison sentences in some cases involving defendants with mental health or developmental disabilities. Defense lawyers say people with autism, for example, may not understand that what they’re downloading to their computers is illegal. A working group of the state Sentencing Commission is aiming to have proposed legislation drafted within the next few months.

COLD AFFECTS NEW YEAR’S PLANS

BOSTON (AP) — Some New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in southern New England had to be cancelled because of frigid temperatures. Organizers of New Year’s Eve events in Boston say they cancelled a 6 p.m. parade to Boston Common and a 7 p.m. fireworks show. “Polar plunge” charity events Monday in Jamestown, Rhode Island, and Fall River, Massachusetts, also were cancelled.

MANCHESTER SHOOTING SUSPECTS STILL ON THE LOOSE

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have named two suspects in the shooting of a worker inside a restaurant. Manchester police said Sunday that officers are looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the shooting at the Bonchon Chicken restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Officials said a male worker was shot. His name and condition haven’t been released. The motive isn’t clear.