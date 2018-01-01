MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

CT AAA CALLED TO 10,000 CALLS

The arctic air wreaked havoc on drivers all over Connecticut and led to the busiest week of 2017 for AAA. AAA officials said they have responded to almost 10,000 calls for help since last Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to noon, AAA crews responded to 200 calls. Tuesday is expected to be even busier since Monday, most people didn’t have to drive to work. Most of the calls have been to deal with weak or dead batteries.

PIPE BURSTS AT COLCHESTER NURSING HOME

Crews are working to repair a broken pipe at a nursing home in Colchester on Monday afternoon. The broken pipe was reported at the nursing home at 59 Harrington CT. around 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries. There were the no evacuations of patients because the pipe burst was on the administrative side.

DOZENS TAKE PART IN MYSTIC RUN AND SWIM

The New Year’s Day Run and Swim in Mystic has been a tradition for almost 50 years. Runners jump into the frigid Long Island Sound after a run, and many still took the plunge even though this year was probably their coldest year. The runners gather near downtown Mystic at noon and they are off, running nearly 4 miles to Esker Point. The New Year’s Day Mystic Swim and Run began in 1969, started by former Boston Marathon winner, John Kelley, as a fun and wacky thing to do to kick off the new year. The runners now gather at the statue erected in Kelley’s honor, many wearing wacky clothes only to strip them off and plunge into 2018. It was 13 degrees outside when the run took place and the water is less than 40 degrees. Runners said the initial pain is over quite quickly, kind of like when you get a flu shot, and then they say the feeling is pure exhilaration. Many people have been running the race for many years and those runners say they are crazy and that’s just the way they like it.

A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year’s Eve. Police said East Hartford resident Norris Jackson died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after he was shot inside Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday afternoon. Investigators are still looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the deadly Manchester shooting. Police said, Goolsby and Robitaille, are both “considered armed and dangerous.” Police were called to the restaurant where Jackson, Goolsby and Robitaille all worked, just after opening in the busy Plaza at Buckland Hills around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Since the shooting, Bonchon, which is a Korean fried chicken and wings restaurant, has remained closed on Monday.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are planning to go to Puerto Rico to meet with local officials and see firsthand the work that remains to recover from Hurricane Maria. Blumenthal and Murphy say they’ll spend Tuesday and Wednesday on the island gathering evidence of the ongoing devastation. The Connecticut Democrats say they’ll use the information to make a case for additional disaster relief. The hurricane hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph, knocking power out to the entire island. Puerto Rico authorities said Friday that nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity. The senators’ itinerary includes meeting with Puerto Rico’s governor, visiting a hospital and a manufacturing facility, and touring Las Piedras with the municipality’s mayor.

RI MINIMUM WAGE GOES UP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s minimum wage has climbed from $9.60 an hour to $10.10. The increase took effect Monday for the start of the new year. Lawmakers approved increasing the state’s minimum wage by 90 cents within two years in 2017. It rises to $10.50 in January 2019. The minimum wage in Massachusetts is holding steady at $11 and Connecticut’s hourly rate remains $10.10.

GOV SAYS CT RESURFACED 260 MILES OF 2-LANE ROADWAY

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the Connecticut Department of Transportation has resurfaced 260 two-lane miles of roadway across the state during this last construction season. About 55 two-lane miles of the total was completed under the agency’s pavement preservation program, which includes crack filling, surface patching, drainage repairs and other work to extend the life of existing roadways. DOT is responsible for maintaining more than 4,100 miles of roads and highways throughout Connecticut and typically resurfaces about 250 to 300 miles each year. This year, the agency spent $69 million on road resurfacing. The Democratic governor is warning that such routine maintenance is at risk if the state does not financially shore up its Special Transportation Fund, which is facing insolvency in 2019. He says the account needs new revenue.

FAITH LEADERS PLAN MARCH TO RI STATE HOUSE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s faith leaders are calling on elected officials to pass legislation to reduce poverty. The new legislative session begins Tuesday. On Wednesday, the General Assembly’s first full working day, faith leaders plan to march to the State House and hold a vigil inside at 3 p.m. They’re calling it “fighting poverty with faith.” It’s the 10th annual vigil.

2ND DRAWING TO BE HELD AFTER “ERROR” WITH TICKETS IN CT SUPER DRAW

Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year’s Day contest after “an error in the range of tickets eligible.” The Connecticut Super Draw was held early Monday morning with the chance of winning $1 million. Players were advised to hold onto their tickets as a second drawing would be held. However, a date and time for that second drawing have not been announced. Both winners will be honored by the Connecticut Lottery. The winning numbers for the $1 million prize were announced as 193232. There were also 10 $20,000 winners, 50 1,000 winners and 1,250 $100 winners, according to CT Lotto website. For more information on the Super Draw, click here.