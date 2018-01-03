WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NYSTROM LAYS OUT AGENDA

A fairly ambitious agenda is laid-out by Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom last night in the annual “State of the City” address. The Republican says the goal of the city council is to maximize efforts to improve the city while at the same time keep spending and taxes in check. Nystrom and the city council voted against a plan last year to put a school consolidation plan on the city ballot. However, he thinks the idea is worth a second look. He’s also proposing a scholarship program to help needy city kids gain access to recreation and health education programs. The mayor is also hoping a question can be put on this November’s ballot that would expand a downtown revitalization municipal bond program to other parts of the city, including Greeneville and Thamesville. He didn’t suggest a dollar amount for the bond issue.

MITCHELL VOWS TO FIGHT

An opinionated and outspoken member of the New London Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, targeted for removal by three of her fellow commissioners, doesn’t plan to go quietly and called for a hearing to defend herself. Kathleen Mitchell plans to dispute the board’s allegation that she is disruptive and combative for purposes to cause conflict and division. The board voted three-two to ask Mayor Michael Passero to remove her. A rare hearing is expected to be held later this month.

FUNDS REDIRECTED TO EDUCATION

The Groton Town Coun­cil unan­i­mously ap­proved a sup­ple­men­tal ap­pro­pri­a­tion of about $1.57 mil­lion from the town’s un­des­ig­nated fund bal­ance, for ed­u­ca­tion. Gro­ton was re­cently named an Al­liance District by the state, placing it among the low­est per­form­ing dis­tricts in the state, along with Nor­wich and New Lon­don. The board of ed­u­ca­tion dis­cussed plans to spend $600,000 on para­pro­fes­sion­als, $39,000 for a spe­cial ed­u­ca­tion teacher and $39,000 each to make the lit­er­acy and math spe­cial­ists at West Side and Carl C. Cut­ler mid­dle schools full-time po­si­tions.

ELIMINATE AMISTAD FUNDING

North Stonington State Rep. Diana Urban said she will recommend $263,000 allocated for the schooner Amistad be used instead to help offset a $54 million shortfall in the Medicare Saving Program. The Medicare program uses Medicaid money to help low income residents pay medical expenses not covered by Medicare. There are about 171,500 low income seniors and residents with disabilities enrolled in the program. Urban said that preserving money for the Amistad while cutting health care funding for low income seniors and the disabled, “sends the worst possible message to the people of the state of Connecticut.”

ALDERMEN APPROVE REID AND HUGHES EXTENSION

Norwich aldermen last night unanimously agree to give the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development 60 more days to seek more grant funding to stabilize the Reid and Hughes building. The developer says it has secured loan money to do the work, but adds the Institute’s board of directors are somewhat leery to proceed with the project just with the loan money. Alderman agreed to the extension, but add they want to see some progress as to the project’s status within the added time frame. The Womens’ Institute has requested the city take a more active role in the project.

HAYNES FIRST CMEEC REP

The Norwich City Council last night unanimously named Rasheed Haynes to be the city’s first-ever ratepayer representative to the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The newly-created position is part of state-mandated reforms against CMEEC, in light of the Derbygate scandal. Haynes is a former member of the Norwich School Board.

HUDSON PRESENTED

Jerome Hudson, the 28-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing Travon Brown in New London on December 17th appeared in New London Superior Court Tuesday. Members of Brown’s family and supporters of Hudson attended his first court appearance. Hudson is charged with murder and is being held in lieu of $1.25 million at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.