THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SNOW STARTS
Snow from a storm that could leave behind accumulations of up to 14 inches in Southeastern Connecticut has started. A light snow started falling in Connecticut and Rhode Island just before dawn Thursday. Snow is expected to peak during the late morning through the afternoon. The storm is not just bringing snow, but high winds with gusts as high as 50 mph in some spots which could bring down power lines and cause power outages. Schools across the region are closed for the day and the governor is urging people to stay off the roads. A Blizzard Warning was issued for New London County just after 8:30 this morning.
NORWICH EOC OPENS
Norwich City Manager John Salomone closed all city offices today due to the winter storm. In addition, the city has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), located within the offices of Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) at 16 South Golden Street.
ROOMING HOUSE CONDEMNED
A 12-unit, city rooming house, at 41 Boswell Avenue in Norwich was condemned Tuesday for lack of heat, water, unsanitary conditions and other violations by city building, housing and fire officials. At least ten adults have been displaced. The building is a legal rooming house, one of the few permitted in the city. Norwich city social workers are working with displaced tenants, securing rooms and assisting with other temporary or permanent housing with local landlords. The city will assist with relocation costs and place a lien on the property to recover the costs from the building owner.
ASST. PRINCIPAL ON LEAVE
Montville High School Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten has been placed on leave pending investigations by police and the school district. Patten is named in an active investigation involving “multiple persons from the high school faculty.” Montville police have declined to describe the nature of the investigation, which began Monday. But they noted there was no accuracy to social media posts this week implying the investigation was tied to alleged financial malfeasance. Patten has been assistant principal for more than a decade.
FORMER EB PRESIDENT DIES
James Turner, Jr., a former president at Electric Boat, widely credited with keeping the company afloat amidst downsizing and Navy cuts, died Dec. 27th. Business associates say Turner will be long remembered as one of the best leaders Electric Boat had during a difficult business time. Turner was 83.
RUNWAYS SHORTENED
The Rhode Island Airport Corporation will temporarily shorten the landing distance for two runways at Westerly State Airport. They call it “threshold displacement,” which means runway markings are being altered to alert pilots they can’t land at the beginning of the runway, but farther back. The markings are being moved because trees near the airport have grown tall enough to obstruct runway approaches. Plans are to remove trees but a temporary court injunction has that project on hold after five property owners filed a lawsuit against RIAC and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
MOHEGAN UP, FOXWOODS DOWN
Mohegan Sun’s Connecticut operations says revenues were up almost six percent in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30th. Foxwoods Resort Casino’s net revenues in the same period fell just over one percent from the previous year.