THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SNOW STARTS

Snow from a storm that could leave behind accumulations of up to 14 inches in Southeastern Connecticut has started. A light snow started falling in Connecticut and Rhode Island just before dawn Thursday. Snow is expected to peak during the late morning through the afternoon. The storm is not just bringing snow, but high winds with gusts as high as 50 mph in some spots which could bring down power lines and cause power outages. Schools across the region are closed for the day and the governor is urging people to stay off the roads. A Blizzard Warning was issued for New London County just after 8:30 this morning.

NORWICH EOC OPENS

Norwich City Manager John Salomone closed all city offices today due to the winter storm. In addition, the city has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), located within the offices of Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) at 16 South Golden Street.

ROOMING HOUSE CONDEMNED

A 12-unit, city rooming house, at 41 Boswell Avenue in Norwich was condemned Tuesday for lack of heat, water, unsanitary conditions and other violations by city building, housing and fire officials. At least ten adults have been displaced. The building is a legal rooming house, one of the few permitted in the city. Norwich city social workers are working with displaced tenants, securing rooms and assisting with other temporary or permanent housing with local landlords. The city will assist with relocation costs and place a lien on the property to recover the costs from the building owner.

ASST. PRINCIPAL ON LEAVE

Montville High School Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten has been placed on leave pending investigations by police and the school district. Patten is named in an active investigation involving “multiple persons from the high school faculty.” Montville police have declined to describe the nature of the investigation, which began Monday. But they noted there was no accuracy to social media posts this week implying the investigation was tied to alleged financial malfeasance. Patten has been assistant principal for more than a decade.

FORMER EB PRESIDENT DIES

James Turner, Jr., a for­mer pres­i­dent at Elec­tric Boat, widely cred­ited with keep­ing the com­pany afloat amidst down­siz­ing and Navy cuts, died Dec. 27th. Business associates say Turner will be long re­mem­bered as one of the best lead­ers Elec­tric Boat had dur­ing a dif­fi­cult busi­ness time. Turner was 83.

RUNWAYS SHORTENED

The Rhode Is­land Air­port Corporation will tem­po­rar­ily short­en­ the land­ing dis­tance for two run­ways at Westerly State Air­port. They call it “thresh­old dis­place­ment,” which means run­way mark­ings are be­ing al­tered to alert pi­lots they can­’t land at the be­gin­ning of the run­way, but far­ther back. The mark­ings are be­ing moved be­cause trees near the air­port have grown tall enough to ob­struct run­way ap­proaches. Plans are to remove trees but a temporary court injunction has that project on hold after five prop­erty own­ers filed a law­suit against RIAC and the Rhode Is­land Depart­ment of Trans­porta­tion.

MOHEGAN UP, FOXWOODS DOWN

Mohegan Sun’s Connecticut operations says revenues were up almost six percent in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30th. Foxwoods Resort Casino’s net revenues in the same period fell just over one percent from the previous year.