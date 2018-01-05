FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

MAILMAN INJURED

A U-S postal deliveryman in Norwich suffers a serious leg injury Friday due to a hit and run crash. City police say it occurred around 11 AM on Washington Street near the intersection with Chelsea Court. Police say the vehicle involved in the incident should have damage to its right front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police.

LOTTERY EMPLOYEES ON LEAVE

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) – Two employees of the Connecticut Lottery are on leave after a mistake with the drawing for a special New Year’s game. The Connecticut Lottery Corp. said this week that two unidentified employees were placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. The lottery and the state Department of Consumer Protection are both investigating. The lottery says that tickets were sold with six-digit codes, starting at 100,001 and ending at 314,601. When the range of numbers was entered into a random number generator for Monday’s drawing, an employee entered the range as 100,001 to 214,601, leaving 100,000 numbers out. The lottery plans to hold another drawing, but has not yet set a date. Winners from both drawings will be honored. Prizes range from $100 to $1 million.

NORWICH DRUG ARREST

A Norwich man turns himself in Friday on four counts of selling crack cocaine. Police say 32-year old Raymond Williams allegedly sold the drug in 2015 and 2016. Police had been seeking Williams on an arrest warrant, who was residing in Rhode Island at the time, but were unable to locate him. Williams is being held on 75-thousand dollars bond.

ATTORNEY REPRIMANDED AT SENTENCING

A Griswold man is sentenced Friday to six months in prison as part of a plea deal involving a sexual assault. 21-year old Meghan Ertl admitted to restraining and assaulting a Danielson woman at a 2015 party. Before sentencing, Ertl’s defense attorney, Carmine Giuliano, was reprimanded by Danielson Superior Court Judge John Newson. Guiliano questioned the victim’s sincerity, noting she said in court she forgives Ertl for what he did, yet she pushed for jail time. Newson says Guiliano’s comments could not have been more inappropriate.

BIG SETTLEMENT

The Point O’Woods Beach Association in Old Lyme is paying a Houston, Texas boy 2-point-32 million dollars in a pre-trial settlement. Christian Amato was participating in a beach association day-camp in 2013 when camp counselors took him and about 24 other kids to a rocky beach not on the association’s property, which isn’t allowed under camp rules. The lawsuit filed by Amato’s family says a rock thrown by a camper hit the the boy in the left eye, leaving him partially blind. Amato, who’s now 10 years old, is the stepson of retired Exxon-Mobil executive Stephen Terni, whose family owns a home at Point O’Woods.

EAST LYME DRUG ARRESTS

Two East Lyme women are facing drug charges. Police say 34-year old Melissa Williamson and 29-year old Katelyn Vitkauskas are accused of narcotics possession and are out on bond, facing court appearances later this month. Police say they were executing a search warrant at a Sandpiper Lane residence Wednesday on a separate matter when the two suspects left in a vehicle that a rental company was trying to get back. Police stopped the two women at a Route 1 gas station, and made the drug arrests.