MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

PFIZER CUTTING JOBS

Pfizer has announced it expects to reduce 300 positions in the coming months, with about 100 expected at Groton. Pfizer announced that it has decided to halt its neuroscience early development programs mostly concentrated on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The pharmaceutical company says it routinely reviews its research and development operations.

MURDER CASES KEEPS STAFF BUSY

Homicide cases in New London Superior Court are on the rise. Eleven murder or manslaughter cases are pending, two of them the result of fatal stabbings that occurred within a week of each other last month. Officials say drugs and mental illness are behind many of the crimes. Domestic violence and alcohol abuse also have fueled some of the homicides. Court staff say they are coping with the increase in homicide cases, along with a steady flow of drug-fueled robberies and other crimes, despite staff reductions in recent years due to state budget problems.

FARMERS MARKET IN JEOPARDY

The market master for the Ledyard Farmers Market, Mark Fields has announced his resignation after leading the market the past two years. He also expressed the urgent need to find a replacement, because the absence of a new market master may preclude the market from opening again. Fields said he felt the market had under-performed the last couple of years and would benefit from a new individual or group taking over.

COUNCIL TALKS OPIOID CRISIS

A presentation on the ongoing opioid and substance abuse crisis will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16th. The Norwich City Council will hear the presentation and plans to issue a proclamation in support of people who have lost loved ones, those battling addiction and in support of the agencies working to combat the crisis. A memorial quilt crafted to remember overdose victims will be on display. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Norwich City Hall, 100 Broadway, and is open to the public.

COASTAL PLAN UP FOR DISCUSSION

The Stonington Harbor Yacht Club and the Stonington Garden Club are sponsoring a presentation by Stonington Town Planner Keith Byrnes, who will discuss the town’s Coastal Resiliency Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 17th at 10 a.m. The plan calls for protecting public infrastructure from coastal flooding and sea level rise and identifying ways to enhance coastal resources. The event is free and open to the public.