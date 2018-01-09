TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GOVERNOR PROPOSES BUMP STOCK BAN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed a statewide ban on bump stocks, the devices designed to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing action of fully automatic weapons. The Democratic governor announced the legislation Tuesday, citing the October mass shooting in Las Vegas in which the shooter used a bump stock to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more. Possession and sale of bump stocks and other rate-of-fire enchancers would be felonies carrying up to five years in prison. Gun rights supporters say it’s not clear whether Malloy’s proposal would be effective, because there are many ways to make guns fire faster. Connecticut would join Massachusetts, California and the city of Columbia, South Carolina, in banning bump stocks. Federal officials also are considering regulating or banning the devices.

CASE CONTINUED FOR ACCUSED NOTE STEALER

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – The court case of a Willimantic woman charged with trying to steal the notes of a right-wing commentator giving a speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” has been continued. Catherine Gregory’s lawyer says there was no movement in the case Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court, and Gregory did not attend. The case was postponed to Jan. 31. The 33-year-old took papers from a lectern as Gateway Pundit writer Lucian Wintrich prepared to speak last month at the University of Connecticut. Wintrich grabbed her to try to retrieve his notes and was arrested, but a misdemeanor charge against him was later dropped. Gregory says she has received support from people worldwide in “the struggle against racism and fascism.” Wintrich denies his speech was racist.

STILL LOOKING FOR MISSING SNOWMOBILER

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have resumed their search for a missing snowmobiler who fell through the ice of a Griswold pond last month. A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says environmental police returned to Pachaug Pond on Tuesday. Authorities have previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing on Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre pond, which was covered with ice. The snowmobile was found but not the rider. The search involving dive teams and side-scan sonar was called off because of the low temperatures. The search resumed Dec. 24 but was again called off.

PHOTO OF SUSPECT VEHICLE RELEASED

Norwich police have released a photo of the vehicle which may have been the one that hit a mail deliveryman Friday in Norwich and then fled the scene. The photo shows a red pick-up truck with a plow attached. Police say the postman suffered a severe leg injury near the corner of Washington Street and Chelsea Court around 11 AM after the crash occurred. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 860-886-5561 or the postal inspector at 860-524-6084.

DANBURY MAYOR LAUNCHES GUBERNATORIAL BID

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is adding his name to the list of candidates for Connecticut governor. The nine-term mayor announced Tuesday that he will seek the GOP nomination. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, is not seeking a third term in the November election. Boughton previously ran for governor in 2014 and for lieutenant governor in 2010 and is among the better-known names in the Republican field. He says that he has raised more than the $250,000 in donations needed to qualify for public funding for this campaign. The lifelong Danbury resident says he wants to phase out the state income tax and reduce regulations.