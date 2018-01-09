TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN ARRESTED FOR HOME INVASION

A Groton man has been arrested after allegedly entering his girlfriend’s home without permission and going on a rampage, punching and strangling her multiple times. The victim told police it was because he accused her of seeing other men. George Bassett was charged with home invasion and first degree strangulation, along with other charges and held on $100,000 bond. He was arraigned in New London Superior Court yesterday.

CASINO AGREEMENT, SORT OF

Those involved in the law­suit over the fed­eral gov­ern­ment’s han­dling of amended gam­ing agree­ments be­tween the state and Con­necti­cut’s casino-own­ing In­dian tribes have found agreement with an issue. They’ve agreed on a se­ries of pro­posed fil­ing dead­lines de­signed “to al­low for an or­derly pre­sen­ta­tion of the is­sues.” The state, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegan Tribes are hop­ing the mat­ter will be re­solved in their fa­vor as quickly as pos­si­ble so that the tribes can be­gin build­ing the East Wind­sor casino. A pro­tracted process would be ben­e­fi­cial to MGM Re­sorts, which ex­pects to open its Spring­field fa­cil­ity in Septem­ber.

BAMBOO GROWER SUING

The attorney for a man whose New London property has an over-growth of bamboo has filed a notice of intent to sue the city. Carlos Carrion is claiming city officials are unfairly exerting pressure and harassing him in order to force him to cut down his bamboo. Attorney Daryl Finizio, the former New London mayor, claims the city recently notified him of the possibility of a separate civil action over the bamboo forest growing for decades on the property at 16 Borodell Place.

TRUCKING COMPANY BUYING PLAINFIELD LAND

Western Express, a truckload carrier company, has purchased 12 acres and a 30,000 square-foot building at 1293 Norwich Road in Plainfield. The property was sold for $1.75 million dollars by the P. Camp LLC firm of Jewett City, who has owned the property since 2015. Western Express runs about 2,500 power units and more than 6,500 trailers throughout the country. Town officials hope the company can brings jobs to town or create more jobs. The company operates from locations that include California, Iowa and Maine.

COMMITTEE TRIES TO REVITALIZE PLANETARIUM

They’re trying to do it without the use of local taxpayer funding. The East Lyme Planetarium Advisory Committee wants to upgrade the high school planetarium. The committee will meet at 6:30 tonight in the Olive Chendali room at the East Lyme Community Center. The committee will also meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16th in the community center. The planetarium currently is not being used.