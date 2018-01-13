SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

SAILOR SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT

A USS North Dakota submarine sailor is in stable condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound at sea. The New London Day reports late Friday, the wound was intentional and the submarine was coordinating his transport to a shore-based facility for further treatment. It wasn’t clear what kind of gun was used. Sailors aren’t allowed to bring personal weapons aboard but submarines have government-issued firearms for force protection. Around 10:20 p.m., emergency crews awaited the arrival of the sailor, along Fort Trumble, underneath lights that struggled to cut through rain and heavy fog. He was reported to be in stable condition. His name has not been released. The Navy is investigating the incident.

TRUMP’S RACIAL REMARKS

Local NORWICH officials and residents say they are “exhausted,” “offended” and “disgusted” after the president allegedly used a racial slur referring to Haiti and African nations. According to the Associated Press, President Trump used the expression Thursday while questioning why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from the regions rather than “places like Norway.” The statement came as Trump rejected an immigration proposal in the Oval Office. Dianne Daniels, president of the Norwich Branch of the NAACP, said Trump’s comments “sully” the office of the president. The national branch of the NAACP quickly announced a press conference on Friday featuring civil rights and immigration rights leaders from seven different organizations who would be speaking on Trumps “disturbing comments.” “Yesterday, the raw racism of Donald Trump and those driving his immigration and other policy making decisions were on full display as he called for fewer Black people to be admitted into the United States in favor of white immigrants.”

POLICE: ‘DIGNITARIES’ DISRUPTED CRIME SCENE AFTER MASSACRE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say in a new report on the Newtown school massacre that unnecessary personnel potentially contaminated the crime scene by stepping on bullet casings and glass shards before they were collected for evidence. State police released a long-awaited report Friday that reviewed their response to the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The report concludes state police handled the response effectively, but it makes numerous recommendations about crime scene integrity, how to deal with victims’ families and other issues. One recommendation is limiting access to the crime scene to authorized personnel. The report says uninvolved police officials and “dignitaries” were allowed in and disrupted the crime scene. The report does not specifically address why it took more than five years to complete.

2 COAST GUARD ACADEMY CADETS PUNISHED FOR RACIAL HARASSMENT

A spokesman at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, says two white cadets have been punished for harassing a black classmate when they played a racially offensive song in the black cadet’s room and then changed the background screen on his computer to show the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag. The commandant of cadets ruled that the cadets violated regulations and ordered discipline including demerits and marching tours. An investigator in December recommended the students be charged with violations of the Regulations of the Corps of Cadets over the October incident.

BALTIC CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY

State police are investigating a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on 184 Main Street that happened in Baltic around 5:30 Thursday afternoon. The store clerk told police a man took an undetermined amount of cash from the register then fled on foot. Police aren’t sure if the suspect had a weapon. He’s described as a white male, just under 6 feet tall, average build with dark hair wearing a blue hooded-sweatshirt and black gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Paul Piper at (860) 848-6500.

RAILROAD BRIDGE TO BE OPEN ON MONDAY

Amtrak says the Shaw’s Cove railroad bridge is expected to be fully operational on Monday. The recent cold weather caused the lubricants that grease the gears on the railroad bridge to freeze up, preventing the bridge from opening and closing for marine traffic since Dec. 29th. 3-hour delays affected five trains on Dec 28th when the bridge failed to close. Over the winter months, the bridge typically opens on signal for vessels during the day on weekdays and also opens on nights and weekends, if notice is given at least eight hours beforehand, according to the state Department of Transportation’s website.

THOMPSON MAN OPERATED CAR DEALERSHIP AT HOME

State police say a Thompson man was charged with a zoning violation and taken into custody after allegedly operating an “illegal car dealership” at his residential property. Police say Darnell Delouis, of Riverside Drive, Thompson, was located by police on Thursday while driving a car he was trying to sell. Acting in an arrest warrant police pulled the Delouis over and took him into custody. Delouis was charged with a zoning violation, released on bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 25th.

PHARMACY CHAIN TO ADD SITES FOR DISCARDING UNWANTED OPIOIDS

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – CVS Health Corp. plans to install medication disposal units in dozens of pharmacies around Massachusetts where customers can safely discard unwanted prescription opioids. State officials made the announcement at CVS in Medford, the first in the state to offer the medication disposal service. The company plans to add the units at 42 other stores in Massachusetts and more than 750 nationwide.

COAST GUARD, POLICE SEARCH FOR OVERDUE KAYAKER

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Coast Guard and Providence police are searching for a man who is overdue from a kayaking trip. Michael Perry, of Warwick, left around noon Friday for a trip along the Providence River. When he didn’t return as expected, his wife called 911. Crews were searching for Perry late Friday.