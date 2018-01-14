SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

ICE, FRIGID TEMPERATURES FOLLOW HEAVY RAIN

BOSTON (AP) — Transportation officials across New England are warning that roads could become dangerously icy as temperatures plunge following heavy rainfall. Storms caused flooding in some areas early Saturday as temperatures rose to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston, but forecasts predicted a return to single digits by Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says arctic air is moving in from the west with wind chills that could drop below zero in some areas. Power companies say electricity has been restored to thousands of residents in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut who lost power in Saturday’s storms. The weather service says warm weather led to ice jams in several rivers, and flood warnings remain in effect for some into Sunday.

CRASH IN MOOSUP

The Plainfield Police Department said they responded to a one car crash on Olearos Hill Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield on January 13th around 5:23 p.m. Officials said that after a through investigation, it was determined a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Olearos Hill Road and lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and overturned the vehicle. The driver of the Toyota was 27-year-old Zachary King of Griswold, who was transported by the American Legion Ambulance to the Backus Hospital in Plainfield.

CREWS BATTLE STRUCTURE FIRE IN LEDYARD

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Ledyard Saturday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported around 8 p.m. that multiple companies were at a structure fire on the 200 block of Iron Street. Fire officials told News 8 the fire is at a two-story home. Authorities reported crews cleared from the scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. There is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET-MEDICARE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is expected to veto legislation that would restore $54 million to a program that helps seniors pay for Medicare-related expenses. The Democrat is expected to receive the bill in the coming days. Malloy originally warned the General Assembly not to pass the legislation, arguing it would worsen Connecticut’s budget woes. But lawmakers overwhelmingly passed the bill Monday, saying they needed to assure thousands of affected seniors and people with disabilities the funding would be restored. State legislative leaders had originally cut the program’s funding to help balance the new, bipartisan $41.3 billion state budget. But that move prompted calls from concerned seniors to lawmakers and the Department of Social Services. Malloy has used his executive power to delay the cut until July 1.

FATAL STABBING-BROTHER CHARGED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teen has been charged with fatally stabbing his older brother. The Hartford Courant reports that police responding to an apartment building in the city’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday found a man with a stab wound to his chest. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified him as 21-year-old Jiram Ortiz, of Hartford. Police say Ortiz’s 17-year-old brother was at the scene when officers arrived and has been charged with murder.

NORWICH BEGINS PROCESS TO BUY 3.2 MILLION IN FIRE EQUIPMENT

NORWICH – The Day reports Norwich city officials will jump start the process for purchasing five new pieces of equipment for the city’s volunteer fire departments on Tuesday. At the November referendum, voters approved bonding $3.2 million for the replacement of fire equipment, and the City Council is scheduled to discuss the bid process at Tuesday’s meeting. Four volunteer departments are on the list for new trucks: East Great Plain, Laurel Hill, Taftville and Yantic. Three vehicles at the Taftville department will be replaced by two capable of providing consolidated services.

PAWSOX STADIUM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top legislator in Rhode Island condemning the idea of letting the public vote on a proposal for the Pawtucket Red Sox stadium. The Providence Journal reports that William J. Conley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, issued a statement Saturday blasting the notion of a referendum. Conley said resorting to a public vote because it’s a tough decision is “a betrayal of the fundamental principles of representative democracy.” House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello had recently told the newspaper he was open to the idea of a referendum. Conley’s committee approved a proposal Tuesday providing public subsidies to help fund a new stadium for the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. The proposal is set for a full vote in the Senate next week before going to the House of Representatives.

CONNECTICUT RAIL WEBSITE LAUNCHED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A website is being launched for the new passenger rail service beginning in May. The initial site, located at www.hartfordline.com, provides future Hartford Line riders with a taste of what to expect when the stepped-up round-trip service between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, begins. Riders can find schedules, fares and news. There’s also a trip planning tool that allows users to review schedules and plan their travel. Currently it’s available only for demonstration purposes. A Frequently Asked Questions section covers topics including senior discounts, connecting service options and permitting bicycles on trains. The website eventually will be expanded to include more information. The expanded rail service will consist of a combination of Amtrak and CTrail trains that will operate at speeds up to 110 mph.

FOOD ASSISTANCE VENDORS INVITED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Department of Public Health is inviting Connecticut grocery stores and pharmacies to apply to participate in the state’s food assistance program for women and children. Grocery stores must meet certain criteria to take part in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC. Authorized grocery stores must maintain a minimum inventory of healthful foods, including fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grain cereal, low-fat milk, eggs, infant cereal and formula, and other nutritious staples. Pharmacies can participate but are authorized to sell formula only. Vendors should send an email to dph.ptwic@ct.gov to begin the authorization process. They face a Jan. 31 application deadline. Application assistance workshops are planned for Jan. 18, 23 and 25 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the health agency’s Hartford office.