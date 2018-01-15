MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN FOUND STABBED

Norwich police are investigating a stabbing last night in the area of 77 and 88 Chestnut Street. Around 8:15 police responded to a 911 call from a motorist telling them that a male victim had been shot and stabbed. Police found an unidentified 21 year old on the sidewalk at 99 Franklin Street with numerous stab wounds to his body and head. He was transported to Backus Hospital, where he is reported to be in serious but stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Avery Marsh at (860) 886-5561, Ext. 3157.

SUSPECT AT LARGE

Montville police are searching for a suspect who took off after a home invasion on Pequot Ave Sunday night. WFSB reports police responded to a home around 9:30 after a suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat and then fled. Police said the victim knows the suspect and there is no danger to the public. The suspect remains at large.

PIPE BURSTS AT CONN COLLEGE

A wa­ter pipe break flooded an area of the F.W. Olin Science Cen­ter build­ing on the main cam­pus at Con­necti­cut Col­lege Sun­day night. The un­oc­cu­pied building houses class­rooms, lab­o­ra­to­ries and an en­vi­ron­men­tal cen­ter. There was no immediate in­for­ma­tion on the ex­tent of the dam­age caused by the water. Cam­pus main­te­nance crews were said to be working on the leak and did not call out­side agen­cies to as­sist. The Olin Science Cen­ter was built in 1995.

EAGLES COUNTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Bird enthusiasts have traversed eastern Connecticut looking for eagles. The Norwich Bulletin reports the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection counts eagles across the state annually. A nonprofit, The Last Green Valley, is responsible for counting in the northeast region of the state. Volunteers fanned out along hotspot areas near rivers on Saturday. Chief Ranger Bill Reid says there were eight sightings, including two young bald eagles. Reid says the eagles had traveled south for the season, likely from northern New England. Bald eagles have made a remarkable recovery nationwide since the pesticide DDT was banned 45 years ago.

HORSE DIES IN FLOOD WATER

South Killingly firefighters were called around noon Sunday to a report of a draft horse struggling up to its neck in a nearby stream. The horse had been in muddy, cold water for hours. Firefighters went to Geer Road and using an excavator, lent to them by a local man working nearby, dug up the ground around the horse and were able to lift the nearly 2,000 pound animal out of the water. Exposure to the elements were just too much for the horse to tolerate and it died late Sunday afternoon.