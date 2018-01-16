TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOMINION REFUTES UI CLAIM

Dominion, owner of the Millstone Power Station in Waterford, recently urged regulators to disregard United Illuminating’s claims that the facility stands to earn “windfall revenues” during harsh winter months when energy prices spike. “The Day” reports Dominion told the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that UI’s calculations, indicating the plant may have earned more than $68 million “in just eight days” during the recent cold snap, were “not grounded in reality.” UI did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

CARNIVAL MAY GET BOOZE WAIVER

Waiving Montville’s prohibition of alcoholic beverages on public grounds at the summer carnival is under consideration but public safety officials cautioned things could get out of hand if controls to prevent over drinking aren’t implemented. Officials plan to discuss the proposed waiver at Wednesday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting. Officials say this year’s carnival has yet to be scheduled but the commission hoped to set a date for late June. The Parks and Recreation Commission meets tomorrow evening at 5:30 at Council Chambers at Montville Town Hall.

DEAL REACHED WITH BUS DRIVERS

The Preston Board of Education has ratified a two-year contract with the labor union representing 17 school bus drivers and one bus mechanic. It calls for raises of 1.5 percent per year, and the health insurance premium share will increase from 13 percent to 14 percent in the second year. The union ratified the contract prior to the board’s unanimous vote.

SLOTS UP BIG AT FOXWOODS

Foxwoods Resort Casino reported its first double-digit gain in slot revenues in nearly two years yesterday. Slot machine revenue for December was up almost 11 percent over the same month in 2016. Foxwoods’ “handle” totaled $480.4 million last month. The casino sent almost $10 million to the state. Mohegan Sun is expected to release its December slots report today.

COUNCIL GETS NEW PRESIDENT

Following a contenious meeting last month that included swearing and name-calling, the Westerly Town Council has chosen a new president. Ed Morrone replaces Jamie Silvestri, who resigned back in June. Councilor Mario Celico had upset several councilors by assuming the role of president, as he was vice-president when Silvestri stepped down. The Westerly council also chose Bill Aiello to replace Celico as vice-president. He and Morrone say Celico isn’t fit for a leadership position on the council.