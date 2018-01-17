WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

EMOTIONAL NIGHT AT CITY HALL

An emotional night Tuesday in Norwich City Hall as aldermen receive an update on the opioid epidemic in the city. Local police say an apparent drug line between Hartford and the Rose City seems to be fueling the number of overdoses. Family members who’ve lost loved ones to opioids attended the forum, including Kathy Brandon. It’ll soon be two years since her 27-year old son died from an overdose. Standing next to the urn she brought carrying his remains, Brandon says her son was unable to find the help he needed here. Brandon says local treatment facilities refused to admit him, or let him go early to accept other patients. A quilt memorializing her son, along with other Norwich victims of opioid overdoses, was on display last night.

VACATE ORDERS ON THE WAY

Another sign that relocation out of the troubled Thames River Apartment complex in New London is on the horizon, as residents can expect to receive orders to vacate their Crystal Avenue units next month. Nearly 350 people have waited for years for relief from what many have complained are deteriorating conditions that have included lack of hot water and insect and rodent infestations. Mayor Michael Passero has said it will be the end of an era of isolating families in substandard housing.

HOTEL PROJECT SCALED BACK

Of­fi­cials at the Department of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion have de­cided the state will seek to en­ter into a part­ner­ship with a pri­vate de­vel­oper who will ren­o­vate the his­toric Sea­side build­ings in Waterford into a 63-room ho­tel with pub­lic ac­cess to the grounds. It’s a scaled­ back ver­sion of the plan that state of­fi­cials put for­ward as their pre­ferred op­tion for the site in 2016.

BOOZE AT CARNIVAL NO LONGER AN OPTION

A suggestion to allow alcohol at a Montville summer carnival has been rescinded amid some opposition from town officials. But, the idea to waive a town ordinance that prohibits the serving and consumption of alcohol on public property was only one of several ideas on the table to boost revenue to offset the costs of the annual event. A rock wall, live musical entertainment and food trucks were other ideas proposed by the commission. The Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to discuss the carnival at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by its regular meeting at Montville Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.

MUM’S THE WORD

Regulators Tuesday reaffirmed they will keep secret the confidential Millstone Power Station financial data. Plant owner Dominion claims state energy market reforms are needed to keep the Waterford facility operational. Dominion hopes regulators will open the state’s bidding process so Millstone can sell electricity to the state in competition with renewable energy. NRG is one of several power companies and distributors pushing against market reforms desired by Dominion, arguing Millstone will remain profitable without state support. They’ve wanted more financial transparency from Dominion.

MOHEGAN SLOTS UP

After pay­ing out prizes last month, Mo­he­gan Sun re­ported that it kept $50 mil­lion in slot-ma­chine “win”. The amount was one-tenth of a per­cent­age point less than in De­cem­ber 2016. Mo­he­gan Sun’s “han­dle” to­taled $629.7 mil­lion last month, re­flect­ing a year-over-year in­crease of almost 2 per­cent. Mo­he­gan Sun paid $12.5 mil­lion of its De­cem­ber slots win to the state.