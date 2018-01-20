SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS UPDATE ON THIS SEASONS FLU

New Haven, Ct. – According to the state Department of Public Health, twenty-one deaths are now linked to the flu, It’s being labeled the worst flu season in recent memory and swamping a number of hospitals across Connecticut. Of the deaths, 17 were among patients over the age of 65, two were between the ages of 50 and 64, one was between 25 and 49 years old and 1 was between 5 and 17 years old. The DPH said 14 were associated the influenza A and seven were linked to influenza B. Yale-New Haven Hospital, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Department of Public Health with the City of New Haven addressed this season’s rampant outbreak of the flu yesterday in in New Haven. They said the number of flu hospitalizations has risen dramatically since the start of the season at the end of the summer. The flu is considered to be widespread in Connecticut. Doctors and public health officials also advised that getting a flu shot can help, regardless of the type of flu it guards against. According to the DPH, influenza activity has remained high in Connecticut over the last few weeks. The state said it’s seeing three types of the flu virus. The two strains are influenza A, which has been more predominant, and influenza B, which we usually don’t see until later in the flu season.

ROOMING HOUSE OWNER APPEALS CONDEMNATION

The owner of the rooming house on Boswell Avenue condemned by city officials for violations, filed a strongly worded six-page appeal Friday, calling the city’s actions “malicious, inappropriate” and an abuse of power. James Liang is seeking a public hearing by the Building Code Board of Appeals and said he plans to call former tenants and friends as witnesses to show that the city’s Jan. 2 condemnation was erroneous. Norwich Human Services provided temporary housing in local hotels for some of the 14 tenants and assisted with relocation costs, which will be billed to the building owner.

MILLSTONE PERFORMS REQUIRED WEAPONS CHECKS

Regulators ordered the Millstone Power Station recently to complete weapons checks and inventories after an investigation revealed a former security armorer failed to perform proper checks and then falsified records. Millstone owner, Dominion prepared a full inventory of in-service and out-of-service weapons for security officers in December, according to the Nuclear Regulator Commision. Dominion also provided regulators with a report on when each weapon was last test-fired, cleaned, serviced and inspected. The NRC says all weapons were accounted for and serial numbers verified.

ALL OPTIONS STILL BEING CONSIDERED FOR MONTVILLE CARNIVAL

Montville town officials say the addition of alcohol sales at the annual Montville Carnival would require town councilors to waive a rule banning alcohol on public grounds. But say they will continue to look into “all options!” A proposal by the council to waive the rule, drew criticism and concern from some public safety officials in town, while some residents also voiced opposition. Some town officials say they were surprised by the reaction. The idea to bring new offerings to the carnival, is a way to generate more revenue from the event, and defray the costs of running the carnival.

REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED AGAIN FOR NON-COMPLIANCE

Norwich Police Detectives located and arrested a Norwich sex offender when he failed to report a change of address as required. Raymond F. Warren Jr. age 60, of 44 West Thames Street was convicted in 2002 of Sexual Assault 3rd Degree, defined as a sexually violent offense. Warren was charged with two counts of Sex offender Registry-Failure to Verify Address and two counts of Sex Offender Registry-Failure to Report Address Change. Warren was processed at Norwich Police Headquarters and held on a $10,000.00 bond pending his arraignment friday at Norwich Superior Court.

POSSIBLE HOUSING FOR ELECTRIC BOAT RECRUITS

As Electric Boat recruits to fill 14,000 positions over the next 10 years, a question often posed by non-local applicants: What about housing? EB officials toured the Lofts at Ponemah Mills in Taftville yesterday. Their about a half hour drive from the Groton shipyard. The units are a mixture of market rate and affordable rental prices based on tenants’ incomes. Prices range from $880 to $1,400 per month depending on the size of the unit.

STONINGTON B&B BURGLARY SOLVED

Stonington police detectives used a combination of technologies and time-tested investigative techniques to track down two burglars who sneaked into the Orchard Street Inn Bed & Breakfast last Halloween night and carried away a safe weighing more than 200 pounds and containing $5000 dollars. Jerome Taylor of New London and Ashley Harnois of Woonsocket, R.I., who also are accused of prostitution and home invasion crimes in Norwich and Groton last fall. Taylor is being held at Corrigan Correctional Harnois is bring at York Correctional. Both have scheduled court appearances in February.

OLD LYME SELECTMEN OUTLINE TASKS FOR POLICE COMMITTEE

The Old Lyme Board of Selectmen are looking to form a committee that will study feasibility issues with a possible collaboration for police services with East Lyme. The Police Services Options Committee also will analyze the town’s current policing model, policing needs and consultant services that could help in researching the issue. The town currently participates in the resident state trooper program.

FEMA EXTENDS TEMPORARY HOUSING BENEFITS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – FEMA has agreed to extend temporary housing benefits for three more days to 36 Puerto Rican families living in Connecticut after being displaced by Hurricane Maria. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office said the Democrat learned of the latest extension Friday on a phone call with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s administrator. It comes a day after FEMA informed the state it was reversing an earlier decision to extend temporary assistance through Feb. 14.

BANK OFFICIAL GETS ONE YEAR IN PRISON

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP WVIT) – A Connecticut bank manager accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from the accounts of elderly clients has been sentenced to just over a year in prison. Forty-seven-year-old Carrie Caesar was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of theft, embezzlement and misapplication by a bank officer and employee. Authorities say she stole the money between 2003 and 2016 and targeted clients who were about 80 or older.

FALL RIVER TO SUE DRUG COMPANIES OVER OPIOID OVERDOSE CRISIS

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) – Fall River is planning to sue pharmaceutical companies over what officials say is the role the companies played in the ongoing opioid overdose crisis.

WPRO News reports Friday that Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea said he has no doubt of a connection between the pharmaceutical companies and people dying because they’ve become addicted to heroin and other opiates. The city responded to 919 opiate overdoses last year and had 63 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2016. Fall River isn’t alone.

In December, Greenfield, Massachusetts filed a federal lawsuit against several distributors and manufacturers of opioid medications, joining a growing list of municipalities and states seeking to recoup costs of dealing with the overdose epidemic. One of the defendants in the Greenfield lawsuit, Purdue Pharma, has said they “vigorously deny these allegations.”

SPEAKER: REFERENDUM UNLIKELY ON PAWSOX STADIUM PROPOSAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island’s House Speaker says it’s unlikely that lawmakers will ask the public to vote on the fate of a proposed new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. Democrat Nicholas Mattiello said Thursday that his colleagues were overwhelmingly opposed to the idea of a referendum on proposed public subsidies for the project. Mattiello had previously said he was open to it. Mattiello says the general consensus after a meeting of House Democrats was that it is the legislature’s responsibility to decide the issue. The state Senate has approved the use of public funds for the stadium, but Mattiello says members of the House want changes to reduce the state’s share of the financial risk. Under the Senate’s plan, the state would pay for $23 million of the $83 million stadium.

TOM BRADY DODGES MEDIA QUESTIONS ABOUT RIGHT HAND ISSUE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dodged questions from the media yesterday when asked about his availability for Sunday’s AFC championship game against Jacksonville. Brady wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying “I’m not talking about that.” Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in yesterday’s practice.