SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

TWO MEN DEAD, ONE INJURED AFTER BOAT CAPSIZED IN LONG ISLAND SOUND

Two men are dead, and one man is in critical condition after their boat capsized while they were waterfowl hunting off the coast of Groton on Saturday morning, officials said. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conversation Police, ENCON, responded to reports of an overturned vessel just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning in Mumford Cove in Groton. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, units from the Groton Long Point Police Department, Groton Town Police, and the Groton Long Point Fire Department, responded to a call from a resident who said witnessed a 16ft open motorboat with no one inside. Upon arrival, crews said they found one duck hunter on the shore at Bluff Point State Park by the U.S. Coast Guard. The other two duck hunters were rescued from the water in Mumford Cove by Groton Long Point Fire Department. Officials said all three people were transported to L&M Hospital in New London. The vessel is currently being recovered and the accident is being investigated by ENCON police, as well as, the ENCON Boating Accident Reconstruction Unit. The names of the individuals are not being released at this time.

THOUSANDS OF WOMEN MARCH FOR WOMEN’S ISSUES

Donning familiar pink hats and carrying signs, thousands of women took to the steps of the State Capital on Saturday afternoon one year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration to speak out on issues they say still affect women. The march on Hartford reflected a national movement that corresponds with events that raise awareness of the social and political power of women. Dozens of speakers attended including Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. Speakers from various groups and local chapters attended and spoke at the rally from CT National Organization for Women, NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, and Planned Parenthood.

WOMEN’S MARCHES-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Large crowds gathered in front of the Statehouse in Providence for the Rhode Island’s Women’s March, part worldwide rallies for female empowerment. Many of the participants in Saturday’s march and rally wore pink and carried signs denouncing President Donald Trump. Organizers said the event was focusing on efforts to register women to vote and connect people to social justice organizations such as Indivisible RI, the RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Day One, and The Woman Project. Activists are hoping to continue momentum from the 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches that created solidarity for those opposed to Trump’s views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights

TEENAGER MISSING FROM OLD SAYBROOK

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy from Old Saybrook. Police said those with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Logan “Danny” McKecknie are urged to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142. Police described McKecknie as a 6’2″ white male with green eyes, weighing about 120 lbs, last seen wearing white jeans, a hooded sweatshirt, and a baseball cap.

PRESTON TO VOTE ON SECOND TROOPER

PRESTON – The Bulletin reports Preston residents will decide at a February referendum whether to reinstate a second resident trooper and authorize a more than $3 million capital improvement plan. At a Jan. 11 meeting, the Board of Selectmen chose to send the question of reinstatement of a second resident trooper to a town vote on Feb. 6. Before the vote though, residents will have the opportunity to gather information at a town meeting on the subject on Thursday. The Board of Finance opted earlier this month to budget $61,000 for a second trooper for the remainder of the fiscal year. Because the decision will be voted on in February, that amount has been reduced to roughly $50,000, First Selectman Robert Congdon said.

HOMELESS COUNT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are urging residents to volunteer for annual counts of homeless individuals. This year’s “point-in-time” count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families will occur on January 23. The “youth” count will take place from January 24-30. Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein says the counts are important to the state’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness. Klein says information gathered from both counts, spearheaded by the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, helps officials evaluate the scope of homelessness in the state and ensure Connecticut is targeting its resources as effectively as possible. Results from 2017 showed the lowest totals in the statewide count of homeless individuals, families, veterans, and people considered chronically homeless. Individuals can register online for the point-in-time count and the youth count.

OPIOID ABUSE-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Dan McKee and several Rhode Island communities plan to announce legal action against companies that officials say are responsible for the proliferation of prescription opioids in the state. McKee’s office says the “joint initiative” will be announced on Monday. The mayors of Warwick, Central Falls, Pawtucket, North Providence, Cumberland and Johnston were slated to participate, along with municipal officials from East Providence and Richmond. Nationally, more than a dozen states and more than 200 municipalities have filed lawsuits accusing drug makers of contributing to the deadly opioid addiction crisis. The companies have denied wrongdoing.

TROUT STOCKING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials say they will be stocking ponds with trout for the winter fishing season. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says it’s adding about 4,200 brook and rainbow trout to ponds across the state. The hatchery-raised trout weigh one to one and a half pounds. They’ll be added to ponds in South Kingstown, Coventry, Richmond, Lincoln, North Kingstown, Burrillville, Portsmouth, Charlestown and Hopkinton from Tuesday to Thursday. DEM reminds prospective anglers that they must have a current Rhode Island fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp. They may catch up to two trout a day through Feb. 28.

URI-HISTORIC DISTRICT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island says it’s been informed that the core of its main campus will be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The university says the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service recognized the campus center as a historic district. The district includes more than a dozen structures on 29 acres. The oldest is the Oliver Watson Farmhouse, which dates to 1796. It was part of the farmland purchased in 1888 to establish the agricultural school that would become URI. URI President David Dooley says he’s pleased to see the beautiful campus gain recognition and protection through this significant designation. The National Register nomination for URI was prepared by an architectural historian from the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.