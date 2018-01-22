MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

REST AREAS CLOSING

A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation says all state rest areas, which do not include service plazas, will soon be closing if money isn’t appropriated to the Special Transportation Fund. There are seven rest areas across the state, including one in North Stonington along Interstate 95. DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick says the areas could be closing July 1st. Nursick says the state will not be closing service plazas because they offer revenue to the department.

NEW WEBSITE IN BOZRAH

Residents of Bozrah have a new town website, thanks to volunteers. With the new site, town employees will have more control over editing and adding new and timely information, like town meeting dates. The new and improved website will also give residents online access to apply for permits, search for and pay tax bills, and view the town calendar.

NEW FIRE STATION PROPOSED

The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department has long outgrown its Newent Road station. New plans for an almost 16,000 square-foot station were recently presented to the Board of Selectmen. The department currently stores both its forestry truck and a new ladder truck at the old town garage because they don’t fit in the five-bay station. The projected price for the project is $10 million. First Selectman Tom Sparkman said the project would be sent to the town for approval and would likely be funded through bonds.

LAWSUIT CONTINUED ON PLUM ISLAND PROTECTION

A federal district court judge has ruled that a lawsuit to block the potential sale of Plum Island in Long Island Sound can go forward. For decades, Plum Island housed a top secret animal research facility. The federal government plans to relocate that facility and has proposed selling the property for redevelopment.

SHELLFISH FORUM SCHEDULED

The Ston­ing­ton Eco­nomic Devel­op­ment Com­mis­sion will spon­sor a fo­rum to dis­cuss the use of coastal wa­ters for cul­ti­vat­ing seafood such as shell­fish. The topic has be­come a con­tro­ver­sial one as a group of Quiambaug Cove res­i­dents fought a pro­posal for a com­mer­cial shell­fish op­er­a­tion in the cove by a part-time Lords Point res­i­dent who is cur­rently re­vis­ing his plan. The forum will be held on Jan. 29th at 7 p.m. at the La Grua Cen­ter in the bor­ough.