TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LOCAL EXPLORING AG JOB

Susan Hatfield, an Eastern Connecticut native, is expected to announce around 10 o’clock this morning her intent to form an exploratory committee in her consideration to run for state attorney general. Hatfield, a Republican, will be announcing her decision at Dean’s Corner Diner on East Main St., in her hometown of Jewett City. Hatfield is a state prosecutor who recently took a leave of absence from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

HUNTING VICS IDENTIFIED

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut authorities have released the names of two waterfowl hunters who were killed in a boating accident. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Monday that 33-year-old Joseph Formica, of East Haddam, and 31-year-old Joseph Grzelak, of Griswold, died from injuries they sustained Saturday. The department says another hunter, 29-year-old Justin Besade, of Uncasville, was treated and released from the hospital. Officials say their boat overturned off Mumford Cove near Groton. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

TRY HIM AS AN ADULT

A 17-year-old boy will be tried as an adult. Wesley Lacombe is accused of entering an apartment on Pequot Road in Montville on Jan. 14th and holding a knife to a man’s neck before stealing $15 dollars. Lacombe is being held at the Manson Youth Institution. His case was initially referred to juvenile court because of his age, but was transferred to the adult docket in New London Superior Court due to the seriousness of the charges. Lacombe’s next court date is Feb. 22nd.

BOOK KEEPER CHARGED

A local real estate firm employee has been charged with first-degree larceny following an investigation into alleged financial misappropriations of more than $71,000 that happened over several years. Marianne Boyd of Uncasville was charged with one count of first-degree larceny. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court Feb. 1st.

NPU CONTRIBUTES MIGHTILY

Norwich Public Utilities reports it has impacted the city of Norwich and the county with about $13 million. The Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis out of UConn looked at NPU’s data in terms of direct and indirect economic impact for the city. NPU hopes to add 130 to 189 jobs per year between now and 2036 and generate additional real gross domestic product of $11.3 million to $15.2 million.