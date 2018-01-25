THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEATHS ACCIDENTAL
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says both men found in the water in Mumford Cove last Saturday morning, after a boating accident, died of accidental drowning. A state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman said, officials were called to Mumford Cove just after 9 a.m. Saturday, when a resident spotted a swamped and empty 16-foot motorboat. DEEP said three men had been on the boat, hunting waterfowl. One other man survived by making his way to shore.
PLANS POUNDED
Waterford residents are complaining about a developer’s plan to turn a long-vacant former nursing home into a 53-unit rental community on Rope Ferry Road. They’re worried about the potential impact on traffic and the neighborhood. The developer plans to renovate 171 Rope Ferry Road into studio and efficiency apartments. Thirty percent of the units would be moderate income housing, which the developer describes as a much-needed market in Waterford. Local residents are questioning whether it was the best fit for the neighborhood, as opposed to family homes or a new medical facility.
SMALL FIRE AT HOMELESS HOUSE
A small fire in a Homeless Hospitality Center-owned residence at 21 Steward Street had New London firefighters responding just after 10:30 Wednesday night. The fire was confined to a single bedroom. Some clothing, bedding and a mattress were damaged. It was put out quickly and the scene cleared within 30 minutes. No one was hurt and there was no structural damage. Seven people live in the three-story, multi-unit residence. The city fire marshal’s office is investigating.
SIMMONS WANTS BUILDING COMMITTEE REACTIVATED
With three buildings in Stonington possibly becoming vacant or available for other uses after a school consolidation takes place, Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons told the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday night that he would like to reactivate a committee to make recommendations about how to use the School Administration Building, West Broad Street School and Pawcatuck Middle School. The Permanent Committee to Study the Needs and Uses of Town Public Buildings was formed in 2006 and began looking at the needs of town buildings but it never produced any reports or recommendations and has been inactive since 2010. Two members still have active terms.
CANCER CAMPAIGN SUCCESSFUL
A capital campaign begun in 2009 to raise money for Lawrence & Memorial’s cancer center in Waterford is coming to a close. More than $120,000 has been pledged or donated, over and above the campaign’s $30 million goal. The cancer center off I-95 opened in October 2013 under a contract between L&M and Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care. It has since ended its contract with Dana-Farber and has affiliated with the Yale New Haven Health System, which went into effect in 2015.
FOUNDRY 66 CELEBRATES
Officials at Foundry 66 gathered last night to note the one-year anniversary of the shared workplace center that used to house the Bulletin newspaper. Community Manager Jill Fritzshe says the Franklin Street building in Downtown Norwich currently has 26 business professionals, non-profit groups, entrepreneurs, and others utilizing the available office, desk, and conference room space. She says more space will be available starting in April, with a retail area spotlighting local artisans and other small businesses opening this summer. Plans also call for an outdoor garden area in back of the building so that Foundry 66 members can do their work in a pleasant surrounding during nice weather. She also says members will be able to rent bicycles by the end of next month, so they can ride around the city.
FIRE DEPARTMENT GETS DRONE
The newest member of the Colchester fire department is a three pound plastic drone. The small, unmanned, flying vehicle will be used to investigate structure fires, search for missing persons and assess hazardous material spills, while keeping first responders out of harm’s way. Fire Marshal Sean Shoemaker says being trained as a licensed remote pilot, certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, was necessary in order to fly the drone in a public safety capacity.