THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DEATHS ACCIDENTAL

The state Of­fice of the Chief Med­i­cal Ex­am­iner says both men found in the water in Mum­ford Cove last Satur­day morning, af­ter a boat­ing ac­ci­dent, died of ac­ci­den­tal drown­ing. A state Depart­ment of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion spokesman said, of­fi­cials were called to Mum­ford Cove just af­ter 9 a.m. Satur­day, when a res­i­dent spot­ted a swamped and empty 16-foot mo­tor­boat. DEEP said three men had been on the boat, hunt­ing wa­ter­fowl. One other man survived by making his way to shore.

PLANS POUNDED

Waterford residents are complaining about a developer’s plan to turn a long-vacant former nursing home into a 53-unit rental community on Rope Ferry Road. They’re worried about the potential impact on traffic and the neighborhood. The developer plans to renovate 171 Rope Ferry Road into studio and efficiency apartments. Thirty percent of the units would be moderate income housing, which the developer describes as a much-needed market in Waterford. Local residents are questioning whether it was the best fit for the neighborhood, as opposed to family homes or a new medical facility.

SMALL FIRE AT HOMELESS HOUSE

A small fire in a Homeless Hospitality Center-owned residence at 21 Steward Street had New London firefighters responding just after 10:30 Wednesday night. The fire was confined to a single bedroom. Some clothing, bedding and a mattress were damaged. It was put out quickly and the scene cleared within 30 minutes. No one was hurt and there was no structural damage. Seven people live in the three-story, multi-unit residence. The city fire marshal’s office is investigating.

SIMMONS WANTS BUILDING COMMITTEE REACTIVATED

With three build­ings in Stonington possibly becoming va­cant or avail­able for other uses after a school consolidation takes place, Ston­ing­ton First Select­man Rob Sim­mons told the Board of Select­men on Wed­nes­day night that he would like to re­ac­ti­vate a com­mit­tee to make rec­om­men­da­tions about how to use the School Ad­min­is­tra­tion Build­ing, West Broad Street School and Paw­catuck Mid­dle School. The Per­ma­nent Com­mit­tee to Study the Needs and Uses of Town Public Build­ings was formed in 2006 and be­gan look­ing at the needs of town build­ings but it never pro­duced any re­ports or rec­om­men­da­tions and has been in­ac­tive since 2010. Two mem­bers still have ac­tive terms.

CANCER CAMPAIGN SUCCESSFUL

A capital campaign begun in 2009 to raise money for Lawrence & Memorial’s cancer center in Waterford is coming to a close. More than $120,000 has been pledged or donated, over and above the campaign’s $30 million goal. The cancer center off I-95 opened in October 2013 under a contract between L&M and Dana-Farber Community Cancer Care. It has since ended its contract with Dana-Farber and has affiliated with the Yale New Haven Health System, which went into effect in 2015.

FOUNDRY 66 CELEBRATES

Officials at Foundry 66 gathered last night to note the one-year anniversary of the shared workplace center that used to house the Bulletin newspaper. Community Manager Jill Fritzshe says the Franklin Street building in Downtown Norwich currently has 26 business professionals, non-profit groups, entrepreneurs, and others utilizing the available office, desk, and conference room space. She says more space will be available starting in April, with a retail area spotlighting local artisans and other small businesses opening this summer. Plans also call for an outdoor garden area in back of the building so that Foundry 66 members can do their work in a pleasant surrounding during nice weather. She also says members will be able to rent bicycles by the end of next month, so they can ride around the city.

FIRE DEPARTMENT GETS DRONE

The newest member of the Colchester fire department is a three pound plastic drone. The small, unmanned, flying vehicle will be used to investigate structure fires, search for missing persons and assess hazardous material spills, while keeping first responders out of harm’s way. Fire Marshal Sean Shoemaker says being trained as a licensed remote pilot, certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, was necessary in order to fly the drone in a public safety capacity.