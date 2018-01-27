SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

FREE FLU SHOTS AVAILABLE SATURDAY ACROSS CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Department of Public Health officials are strongly encouraging all Connecticut residents over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot, and they’re teaming up with local health departments to provide free/low-cost influenza vaccine shots at locations across the state today. The program is free for children under 18 and for adults without health insurance. For adults with insurance, there will be a small administrative fee. Health officials are reminding you it’s not too late to get protection from the flu this season. Here’s a list of locations in southeastern Connecticut to get your free/low cost flu vaccine:

– Ledge Light Health District, 216 Broad St., New London, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– CT River Area Health District Office, 455 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccines from the Connecticut Vaccine Program will be free for children younger than 18 years old. The vaccines will be free for adults with no health insurance and available for a small administrative fee for adults with insurance.

Flu infections in Connecticut continue to increase, according to state health officials. As of Jan. 13, over 1,342 people in the state have been diagnosed with the flu this season, and 615 have been hospitalized. There also have been 21 flu-related deaths so far.

NORWICH POLICE MAKE ARREST IN CENTRAL AVENUE FIRE RULED ARSON

Norwich police have made an arrest and have charged a 38-year-old man with attempted murder and arson in connection with an early morning fire Wednesday that damaged a Greeneville building and causing evacuations. Tyree Davis, a registered sex offender whose last known address was 42 Merchants Ave., in Taftville, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief in the fire at Central Ave. Davis was held on a $1 million bond, pending his arraignment. Police released no other information, saying the arrest warrant was sealed and that the investigation of the fire was ongoing. They said they expect to make additional arrests.

STATE DROPS NEW LONDON BAMBOO CASE

State prosecutors have decided not to pursue a criminal case against a New London man whose property was targeted by the city as an example of blight. Carlos Carrion’s attorney, former New London Mayor Daryl Finizio, said the reason for the so-called nolle decision is unclear, though the city has notified him that it still may seek some sort of civil case against Carrion.

THREE MONTHS IN, TOWNS WARY OF NEW “GRANNY POD” REGULATIONS

Three months after it was signed into law, allowing temporary health care structures called “granny pods” on private property has several towns concerned about its implementation, with three already opting out and others in the process. “Granny Pods” are small temporary health care housing units that property owners can install for living space for a mentally or physically disabled person. The pods are single-occupancy units, less than 500 square feet, transportable and allow the person’s caregiver to take care of them on-site rather than placing them in a nursing home. The law says towns can’t prohibit installation of them as long as they comply with the local zoning regulations. Only one structure can be built on each lot, and towns can set permit fees and create additional requirements.

3 BROTHERS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLEA DEALS IN DANIELSON CHILD NEGLECT CASE

Three brothers facing child neglect-related and child pornography possession charges are expected to take plea deals, in March, related to a Danielson child neglect case. Nicolas, James and Jason Emory have been jailed since last February. Police said the children had suffered “extreme neglect” for several years that led to missing teeth, malnutrition and social stunting, according to medical exam information detailed in an arrest warrant.

UCONN MEN’S BASKETBALL UNDER NCAA INVESTIGATION

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men’s basketball program. University President Susan Herbst said in a statement Friday the school will cooperate in a “thorough and transparent manner, reflective of the model athletic and academic institution they continually strive to be.” The university didn’t specify the allegations and said it would have no further comment, but would “address and respond appropriately as the inquiry moves forward.”

Hearst Connecticut Media, cited unidentified sources saying the inquiry was related to recruiting.

WYNN SHAKEN BY SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FOUNDER

Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by founder Steve Wynn, detailed in a Wall Street Journal report that sent shares of the casino stock tumbling 9 percent Friday. The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement. The detailed report relies on interviews with dozens of people whom corroborate a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct with female employees