SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Police, Fire, and EMS crews are responding to a small plane crash on Hanover Rd in Meriden. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper PA-28 aircraft made a crash landing with two people on board behind the American Legions Post 45 building at around 4 p.m. on Saturday. A bartender at the American Legions told Eyewitness News that she heard the crash and called 911 to report that an older couple was injured.

NEW YORK MAN TRIES TO PASS HIS BROTHER’S LICENSE AS OWN

Police arrested a New York man after police determined the license he handed to officers during a traffic stop was not his own, but his brother’s identification. Ledyard Police arrested 31-year-old West Hampton Beach resident, Eric D. Parker Jr. for speeding, operating without a license, and criminal impersonation after police stopped him for driving 50 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. on Indiantown Road. It was revealed to police that Parker was a fugitive from New York on a violation of probation. Parker was brought to the Ledyard Police Department where he is held on a $5,000 bond. Parker is expected to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday.

Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after police said they robbed a TD Bank on Saturday. Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. on Route 81 in Killingworth. A state police official said the suspects fled towards New Haven on I-95 South and were arrested outside a TJ Maxx in East Haven. No one was injured in the incident.

Rescue crews are blaming slippery conditions for a crash on Saturday morning in Haddam. Police, Fire, and EMS crews responded to a crash on Beaver Meadow Rd, just before 10 a.m. on Saturday in which, they said, black ice caused a driver to lose control of her car, spin backwards, and flip the car onto its side. Fire crews said a Good Samaritan came to the aid of the driver and helped her out of the car before crews arrived. Crews said she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Middlesex Hospital. Crews said the section Beaver Meadow Rd where the crash took place was closed for a short time while crews righted the car and cleaned spilled gasoline.

ADVOCATES INVITED BY CT SENATORS FOR TRUMP ADDRESS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As their guests for the president’s State of the Union address, Connecticut’s senators are planning to bring a cancer prevention advocate and a child sex-trafficking survivor. The people invited by U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were announced ahead of the address Tuesday evening by President Donald Trump. Theresa Leonard, of East Hampton, is a survivor who co-founded the Underground, an advocacy group that works to address sex trafficking and exploitation. She was invited by Blumenthal. The Democrat is backing legislation that would make it easier to hold websites accountable for facilitating sex trafficking. The Democratic Murphy has invited Caroline Johnson, who became an advocate for cancer research funding and early screening since the death of her husband. New Britain firefighter Scott Johnson died of colorectal cancer last year.

FIELDS MEMORIAL ROOF ON AGENDA

BOZRAH – The Bulletin reports the newly formed Fields Memorial School Roof Building Committee, tasked with planning the replacement of the school’s decades-old and leaky roof, is scheduled to meet for the first time Thursday. The five-member committee – made up of Superintendent of Schools Jack Welch, Board of Education members Jeanne Caplet and John Lewitz Jr., and Board of Finance members Raymond Barber and Annie Chambers – is set to discuss the “modified bituminous roofing system” and its price tag, which is estimated at $1.45 million, according to the Hamden-based architecture and engineering firm Silver/Petrucelli and Associates. The approximate cost to the town is estimated at $534,874, according to the firm’s project estimate. Funds to pay for the new roof would likely come from the town’s capital reserve fund, First Selectman Glenn Pianka said. According to school board documents, about 70 percent of the project is eligible for partial reimbursement through the state Department of Administrative Services.