MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MASSIVE FIRE IN WILI

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) – Fire officials in Willimantic say they could be on the scene of a large fire at a waste and recycling company for several days. Departments from several towns responded at about 10:30 Sunday morning to the Willimantic Waste Paper Company. Flames were shooting from the facility and smoke could be seen for several miles, showing up on local television weather radar. There were no immediate reports of injuries and officials said it appears nobody was inside the facility when the blaze began. Town officials say they don’t believe any hazardous materials are burning.

HEARING SET ON RATE HIKE REQUEST

State regulators are seeking feedback from Eversource Energy customers on a rate hike that could see average residents’ monthly bills rise by about six-dollars beginning in May. Eversource had asked the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to approve an increase that would have added $13.69 to average customers’ bills back in November. But that was cut almost in half, with Eversource recently reaching a settlement with the Office of Consumer Counsel, an independent state agency that advocates for utility consumers. Customers will have an opportunity to comment on the proposal at a PURA-hosted hearing at New London City Hall Tuesday, Feb. 6th at 6 p.m.

SCHOOLS REDUX?

On Thursday at 7 p.m., North Stonington residents will vote at a town meeting in the gymnatorium whether or not to proceed with a contentious school building project. Passed at referendum nearly two years ago, the $38 million dollar project, that will cost the town $21 million after state reimbursement, is intended to address serious maintenance concerns in the school district’s aging buildings, and constructing additions. The town found itself having to schedule a re-vote on the project after two petitions were submitted asking for a vote to reconsider the project.

DE LA CRUZ WANTS ANSWERS

State Rep. Joe de la Cruz is requesting a meeting next month to discuss the future of the Groton-New London Airport. De la Cruz said he wants to meet with Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, his staff, and the town and city mayors to discuss pending and proposed changes at the airport. He said he’d like to learn more about what is and isn’t being considered. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the Groton Town Hall Annex.