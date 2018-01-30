TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

UNEXPECTED SNOW CAUSES PROBLEMS

Local commuters had a rough drive this morning. At least four inches of snow fell overnight and this morning causing accidents on I-95 in Stonington, Waterford, East Lyme and on I-395 in Montville and Norwich. Forecasters predicted just a coating to an inch of snow.

REALITY SHOW BUILDER ACCUSED

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – A TV personality who has appeared on home remodeling reality shows has been accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl. Christopher Dionne of Old Lyme has appeared on HGTV’s pilot of the show “Family Flip” and a yet-to-be-aired A&E show called “House Rescue” and turned himself in to police Monday to face charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Police say the 36-year-old Dionne is accused of touching the girl’s chest when she was sleeping over after a birthday party for her friend. Dionne also is accused of taking pictures of the girl’s chest and asking if she wanted to see his penis. Dionne says the girl put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing and he told her it was inappropriate. A&E says it has suspended production of “House Rescue.”

GRISWOLD EVALUATING SERVICES

Statistics show that first responders in Griswold are often called to the same home multiple times, whether to assist a senior citizen or a young child in need of medical attention. Town officials hope to address that trend soon by forming a Community Action Team set on pooling resources to better serve residents. The team will meet twice a month to discuss how to streamline the town’s services to aid those who are in need.

EL SCHOOL BUDGET APPROVED

Fixed costs will make up most of the East Lyme 2018-19 school budget, with 80 percent of it comprised of salaries and benefits. Last night, the East Lyme Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the superintendent’s proposed budget of $47.7 million. Superintendent Jeffrey Newton highlighted that the school district has saved money by moving to its own food service program and a high deductible health insurance plan, among other initiatives, and is working on collaborating with the town and other school districts.

SLIP AND FALL VIC CASHES IN

A Waterford man who suffered a brain injury after he fell while exiting the former Covino’s Groceria Italiana in Niantic almost two years ago has been awarded more than $244,000 by a New London jury. The building didn’t have a required handrail or ramp per fire and building codes, according to attorney Ralph J. Monaco, who represented deli customer Robert Godfrey. The jury returned its verdict after deliberating for less than an hour. The panel found the building’s owner, P & H Enterprises, was 75 percent liable for the injury, and that Godfrey was 25 percent responsible.

LAWMAKERS TO HOLD FORUM

A “community conversation” will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich. Hosted by State Sen. Cathy Osten, and state Reps. Emmett Riley, and Kevin Ryan, they will discuss state issues and constituents’ concerns and questions during a 90-minute forum. For information, contact Sen. Osten at (860) 240-0579 or visit her website at www.SenatorOsten.cga.ct.gov.