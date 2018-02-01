THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

BEMER REJECTS PLEA DEAL

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – A local businessman charged in a sex trafficking ring has rejected a plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid prison time. Bruce Bemer was arrested last year and charged with patronizing a trafficked person in connection with what authorities called a long-running human trafficking ring based in Danbury. Authorities say some victims were young people with mental illnesses. Bemer rejected an offer of probation Wednesday and opted for trial by jury. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Bemer’s attorney, Anthony Spinella, said the prosecution has issues with its witnesses, two of whom have died. Assistant State’s Attorney Sharmese Hodge declined to comment. Bemer owns the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corporation in Glastonbury.

POLICE CAMERAS SOUGHT

The recent arrest of a New London police officer accused of punching a handcuffed suspect in the face has been a hot topic in the city. It came up last night during a community forum hosted by the New London police department. State Representative Chris Soto pressed police chief Peter Reichard, asking him to reassure local residents that the arrest of Officer Deana Nott is an isolated incident. Reichard says they take all complaints seriously and have a reporting system in place that works. Reichard says Officer Nott was suspended for her actions. He’s now awaiting the outcome of her court case. The chief also discussed the police department’s desire to install surveillance cameras in a high-crime area off Blackhaul Street near McDonald Park. Reichard also says he’s hoping to hire a detective, a street supervisor, and four to six patrol officers next fiscal year. Last night’s forum was held at the Public Library of New London.

PASSERO RUNNING AGAIN, DISPUTES DAY COLUMN

Mayor Mike Passero ex­pressed op­ti­mism Wed­nes­day that mar­ket forces are driv­ing a ma­jor change in regards to the downtown business district. Passero responded to an editorial in “The Day” that blamed him for “the sad state of down­town.” Passero re­futed the ac­cu­sa­tion and said the turnover of down­town busi­nesses has been a fact of life for decades and has more to do with poor ur­ban plan­ning and a lack of eco­nomic di­ver­sity than it does with his ad­min­is­tra­tion. Passero, who said he plans to run again when his four year term ex­pires in 2019, met with mem­bers of “The Day’s” ed­i­to­rial board, expressing optimism because de­vel­op­ers are scoop­ing up down­town prop­er­ties.

OFFICIALS WORRIED ABOUT SNOW REMOVAL BUDGETS

Eastern Connecticut public works departments are taking a hard look at their snow removal budgets, and some officials are concerned at what they’re seeing. Norwich Public Works Director Ryan Thompson has already spent over half of their budget. Griswold Public Works Director Todd Babbitt said he’s got just about enough left to cover two more storms. They say overtime, with snow falling during off hours is what’s really cutting into the budgets.

NEW PLANS FOR WATERFORD BUILDINGS

A municipal ren­o­va­tion project in Waterford has evolved, after more than 10 years, into a fresh set of plans for a new $11.7 mil­lion com­plex. Located at 1000 Hart­ford Turn­pike, it will involve demolition of an existing building and con­struc­tion of a new 53,500-square-foot fa­cil­ity to house of­fices and the town garage. In late 2016, the project hit snags with a pre­vi­ous ar­chi­tect suf­fer­ing fi­nan­cial chal­lenges. Last year the town held off while await­ing word on avail­abil­ity of state aid.