MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

PRESTON RESIDENTS VOTE TOMORROW
Preston voters are going to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to hire a second resident state trooper for the remainder of the current fiscal year and whether to approve a nearly 3.5-million-dollar, five-year capital projects plan to purchase firetrucks and equipment, school buses and for public works and school improvements. Although it wasn’t necessary, the Board of Selectmen voted to include the resident state trooper question on the referendum ballot to allow more residents to weigh in and allow town officials to gauge voters’ opinions prior to setting the 2018/19 town budget. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level of Preston Town Hall.
BOZRAH KIDS MAY HAVE OPTIONS
For the last few weeks, the school superintendents from Bozrah and Lebanon have been working toward an agreement that would give Bozrah students the option of attending Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon. The Bozrah Board of Education is set to vote on the matter Tuesday evening while the Lebanon school board is scheduled to meet Feb. 13th. The town of Bozrah doesn’t have its own high school and Norwich Free Academy is the only designated high school for Bozrah students, but they may also attend a technical high school if they choose.
MIDDLE SCHOOL LOTTERY UNDERWAY
The Norwich schools’ lottery system for the district’s two new magnet middle schools began last Monday. Students in grades six through eight must submit their application to attend either Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Magnet or Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle by March 31st. Norwich Superintendent Abby Dolliver reminds parents this is not a first come, first-served lottery, but it is important for parents to submit an application with their choices. Applications are available at all elementary schools, both middle schools, the central office and registration office at 526 East Main St. Parents also can register online at norwichpublicschools.org/apply , although the system was experiencing glitches last week.
TIFFANY DIES
He was never known to seek the spotlight and was a calming presence in the halls of the Capitol over his 30-year tenure. Former state Rep. Jack Tiffany II, died last week. Tiffany was said to be well-respected by both his Republican and Democratic colleagues at the state Capitol. Tiffany attended Old Lyme High School and graduated in 1950 as valedictorian of his class. He then went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut, studying dairy production.
NO EXTENSION, NS AT RISK
With a Thursday referendum pending and the fate of the controversial school building project in doubt, the Town of North Stonington was unable to secure a second extension needed to delay awarding contracts for the project. On Friday, the town awarded all the contracts involved with the project, because they’re still responsible for acting in accordance with the previous referendum, which approved the deal. The nearly 30 contracts are valued at $33.8 million, with the town being responsible for paying about $21 million after state reimbursement. First Selectman Michael Urgo said if voters decide to stop the project, the town would start negotiating to get out of those contracts. However, it is unlikely North Stonington would escape without a financial penalty.