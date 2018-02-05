MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

PRESTON RESIDENTS VOTE TOMORROW

Pre­ston vot­ers are going to the polls Tues­day to de­cide whether to hire a sec­ond res­i­dent state trooper for the re­main­der of the cur­rent fis­cal year and whether to ap­prove a nearly 3.5-mil­lion-dollar, five-year cap­i­tal projects plan to purchase firetrucks and equipment, school buses and for public works and school im­prove­ments. Although it wasn’t necessary, the Board of Select­men voted to in­clude the resident state trooper ques­tion on the ref­er­en­dum bal­lot to al­low more res­i­dents to weigh in and al­low town of­fi­cials to gauge vot­ers’ opin­ions prior to set­ting the 2018/19 town bud­get. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tues­day in the lower level of Pre­ston Town Hall.

BOZRAH KIDS MAY HAVE OPTIONS

For the last few weeks, the school superintendents from Bozrah and Lebanon have been working toward an agreement that would give Bozrah students the option of attending Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon. The Bozrah Board of Education is set to vote on the matter Tuesday evening while the Lebanon school board is scheduled to meet Feb. 13th. The town of Bozrah doesn’t have its own high school and Norwich Free Academy is the only designated high school for Bozrah students, but they may also attend a technical high school if they choose.

MIDDLE SCHOOL LOTTERY UNDERWAY

The Norwich schools’ lottery system for the district’s two new magnet middle schools began last Monday. Students in grades six through eight must submit their application to attend either Teachers’ Memorial Global Studies Magnet or Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle by March 31st. Norwich Superintendent Abby Dolliver reminds parents this is not a first come, first-served lottery, but it is important for parents to submit an application with their choices. Applications are available at all elementary schools, both middle schools, the central office and registration office at 526 East Main St. Parents also can register online at norwichpublicschools.org/apply , although the system was experiencing glitches last week.

TIFFANY DIES

He was never known to seek the spotlight and was a calm­ing pres­ence in the halls of the Capi­tol over his 30-year ten­ure. Former state Rep. Jack Tif­fany II, died last week. Tif­fany was said to be well-re­spected by both his Repub­li­can and Demo­cratic col­leagues at the state Capi­tol. Tif­fany at­tended Old Lyme High School and grad­u­ated in 1950 as vale­dic­to­rian of his class. He then went on to grad­u­ate from the Univer­sity of Con­necti­cut, study­ing dairy pro­duc­tion.

NO EXTENSION, NS AT RISK

With a Thurs­day ref­er­en­dum pending and the fate of the con­tro­ver­sial school build­ing project in doubt, the Town of North Ston­ing­ton was un­able to se­cure a sec­ond ex­ten­sion needed to de­lay award­ing con­tracts for the project. On Fri­day, the town awarded all the con­tracts in­volved with the project, because they’re still re­spon­si­ble for act­ing in ac­cor­dance with the pre­vi­ous ref­er­en­dum, which ap­proved the deal. The nearly 30 con­tracts are val­ued at $33.8 mil­lion, with the town being re­spon­si­ble for pay­ing about $21 mil­lion after state reimbursement. First Selectman Michael Urgo said if vot­ers de­cide to stop the project, the town would start ne­go­ti­at­ing to get out of those con­tracts. How­ever, it is un­likely North Ston­ing­ton would es­cape with­out a fi­nan­cial penalty.