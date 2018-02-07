WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FINAL STATE OF STATE FOR MALLOY

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling on state lawmakers to send a signal to the rest of the nation and world that Connecticut is a place that “will always recognize injustice and inequity,” amid “growing national inequity and unfairness.” The Democrat on Wednesday delivered his final State of the State address to the General Assembly. He is not seeking a third term in office. Malloy says health care, affordable housing, a clean environment and access to the ballot are among the key issues the Legislature should focus on in the coming months. While not mentioning President Donald Trump, many of his proposals conflict with the Republican’s agenda. Malloy wants state lawmakers to preserve key elements of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and cost-free birth control for women.

LEGISLATIVE REAX TO STATE OF STATE

Legislative Democrats are cheering Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s final State of the State address as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policies, while Republicans say the speech ignored Connecticut’s continuing fiscal woes. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano called Wednesday’s address a “political speech.” He says Connecticut residents would rather hear Malloy discuss how the state budget remains in deficit and how “we’re going to move this state forward.” Malloy dedicated much of his speech to how Connecticut can “offer a beacon of hope” to those “fighting on the right side of fairness.” He’s calling for improved paid sick leave laws, preservation of Affordable Care Act measures and a ban on bump stocks. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says it’s “entirely appropriate” for Malloy to point out Connecticut’s differences with Trump.

UCONN FIELD HOCKEY PLAYER CHARGED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police have arrested the career scoring leader on University of Connecticut’s women’s field hockey team for allegedly stealing $34 worth of makeup. 22-year-old Charlotte Veitner was arrested Sunday at the campus bookstore after staff told police she tried to conceal cosmetic items inside a bag. Veitner was charged with larceny and released on $1,500 bail. She is to appear in court Feb. 14. The senior was the nation’s leading scorer last season with 34 goals, including two that helped lift the team to its fifth national championship in November. She did not immediately return messages Wednesday. Court records do not indicate if she has a lawyer. A UConn athletics department spokesman says the university is aware of the arrest and has no further comment.

UCONN PROF DISCIPLINED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A newly released document shows a top University of Connecticut dental school professor was reprimanded over a selfie showing him and several students with two severed heads used for medical research. The November letter by UConn School of Dental Medicine Dean R. Lamont MacNeil reprimands orthodontics professor Flavio Uribe for inappropriate and disrespectful conduct. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The selfie was taken in June at the Yale School of Medicine during a surgical workshop and shared in a private group chat. Uribe, who did not take the photo, did not immediately return messages Wednesday. He previously told the AP the photo was unfortunate and he was surprised when it was taken. UConn previously declined to disclose if anyone was disciplined.

PASSPORT TO PARKS UNDERWAY

Under a new program, Connecticut residents who have a valid non-commercial motor vehicle registration will be allowed into all of the state’s parks for free. That 10-dollar fee is part of the passport to parks program. The measure was passed in the general assembly last year as a funding mechanism for park upkeep. It also allows for the reopening of some parks that were forced to close as a result of the state’s budget woes. Those with out-of-state registrations will still be charged a fee to use Connecticut parks ranging from 7-to-22-dollars depending on the park and time of day.