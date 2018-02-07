WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

THIRD CASINO TWIST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Bridgeport and New Haven lawmakers want a new competitive process for Connecticut’s first casino on non-tribal land. Democratic Bridgeport Rep. Chris Rosario says inviting various casino developers to compete to build a commercial casino in the state “will bring Connecticut the best deal, in terms of jobs, economic development, community benefits and support for our local businesses.” The General Assembly last year passed legislation aimed at allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts’ under construction casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. But the project has been delayed, pending federal approvals. The state and tribes are suing the federal government for failing to act. The lawmakers submitted legislation that will be considered in the new legislative session, which begins today.

REPUBLICANS UNLOAD ON GROTON DEMS

The for­mer Gro­ton Town Mayor Bruce Flax crit­i­cized the all-Demo­cratic Town Coun­cil last night, for amend­ing the writ­ten record of a November town coun­cil meet­ing, which oc­curred be­fore the cur­rent coun­cil took of­fice. They re­moved a state­ment prais­ing Repub­li­can State. Sen. Heather Somers. At that meet­ing, Flax said the town had re­ceived $1 mil­lion in PILOT money and $5 mil­lion that made Gro­ton whole again for state funding and credited Republican State Sen. Heather Somers. The minutes editing came from newly elected Town Coun­cilor Con­rad Heede, who also serves as chair­man of the Demo­cratic Town Com­mit­tee. He claimed the Somers remark by Flax was political. Former Republican Town Councilor Dean Antipas warned the new council he’s watching them closely.

SOMERS HAS AN OPPONENT

A re­cently re­tired cor­rec­tions of­fi­cer is seek­ing his party’s nom­i­na­tion to chal­lenge Repub­li­can Heather Somers for her 18th District state Se­nate seat this fall. Daniel Kel­ley of Pawcatuck has formed a cam­paign com­mit­tee and is work­ing to raise $15,000 to qual­ify for cam­paign fund­ing from the state’s Ci­ti­zen Elec­tion Pro­gram. Kelly has served on the Gro­ton City Coun­cil and is the first Demo­crat to announce a bid for the Senate seat.

WETLANDS PERMIT APPROVED

The first phase of the 71-acre Perkins Farm project has received approval for a wetlands permit by the Stonington Inland Wetlands Commission. It’s for construction of a four-story, 121-unit apartment building including roads and parking lot. The Planning and Zoning Commission already has approved a master plan to construct a 71-acre medical, academic and residential campus on the former farm, located across the street from the Stone Ridge retirement community.