WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

THIRD CASINO TWIST
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Bridgeport and New Haven lawmakers want a new competitive process for Connecticut’s first casino on non-tribal land. Democratic Bridgeport Rep. Chris Rosario says inviting various casino developers to compete to build a commercial casino in the state “will bring Connecticut the best deal, in terms of jobs, economic development, community benefits and support for our local businesses.” The General Assembly last year passed legislation aimed at allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts’ under construction casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. But the project has been delayed, pending federal approvals. The state and tribes are suing the federal government for failing to act. The lawmakers submitted legislation that will be considered in the new legislative session, which begins today.
REPUBLICANS UNLOAD ON GROTON DEMS
The former Groton Town Mayor Bruce Flax criticized the all-Democratic Town Council last night, for amending the written record of a November town council meeting, which occurred before the current council took office. They removed a statement praising Republican State. Sen. Heather Somers. At that meeting, Flax said the town had received $1 million in PILOT money and $5 million that made Groton whole again for state funding and credited Republican State Sen. Heather Somers. The minutes editing came from newly elected Town Councilor Conrad Heede, who also serves as chairman of the Democratic Town Committee. He claimed the Somers remark by Flax was political. Former Republican Town Councilor Dean Antipas warned the new council he’s watching them closely.
SOMERS HAS AN OPPONENT
A recently retired corrections officer is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Heather Somers for her 18th District state Senate seat this fall. Daniel Kelley of Pawcatuck has formed a campaign committee and is working to raise $15,000 to qualify for campaign funding from the state’s Citizen Election Program. Kelly has served on the Groton City Council and is the first Democrat to announce a bid for the Senate seat.
WETLANDS PERMIT APPROVED
The first phase of the 71-acre Perkins Farm project has received approval for a wetlands permit by the Stonington Inland Wetlands Commission. It’s for construction of a four-story, 121-unit apartment building including roads and parking lot. The Planning and Zoning Commission already has approved a master plan to construct a 71-acre medical, academic and residential campus on the former farm, located across the street from the Stone Ridge retirement community.