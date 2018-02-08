THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCHOOL VOTE TODAY

North Ston­ing­ton res­i­dents are voting today on a $38.5 million school build­ing project that was ap­proved at ref­er­en­dum nearly two years ago. The vote orig­i­nally was ex­pected to take place last week. As an un­char­tered town, North Ston­ing­ton was re­quired to hold an­other ref­er­en­dum on the project af­ter re­ceiv­ing two pe­ti­tions at the end of Jan­uary. If res­i­dents vote to con­tinue the project, a planned ground­break­ing later this month is expected, with hopes of com­plet­ing the project in its en­tirety by 2020.

BONDING APPROVED

The New London emergency dispatch center is expected to move into the 21st century and one step closer to a partnership with Waterford after being buoyed by city funds. The city council has voted to borrow $4.3 million for capital improvements. About $1.2 million is earmarked for citywide information technology improvements and another $900,000 for an upgrade of the city’s emergency dispatch system. A $2.1 million portion of the appropriation will fund the continuation of a road work and sidewalk replacement project.

RADIO SYSTEM TO BE REPLACED

The Stonington Board of Finance voted Wednesday night to replace the police department’s aging radio system, an upgrade that has been discussed for more than eight years. The board approved a plan to spend $1.3 million to replace outmoded equipment that keeps breaking. It will allow officers to talk directly to those in other departments. Captain Todd Olson said the current radio system is more than 18 years old and the vendor that services the system has said it no longer can obtain parts to repair the portable radios, main consoles and other pieces of equipment.

BARE BONES BUDGET

East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson Wednesday presented a proposed town budget for 2018-19 with a zero percent increase. Nickerson told the Board of Selectmen that he focused on striking a balance between taxes and services. He called the spending plan a “bare bones budget” with no new programs or services.

TRASHED

Atlantic Broadband Cable will be showing a docu-drama shot locally. It comments on the Kelo v. City of New London eminent domain case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. The film “Trashed,” written and produced by New London resident Nick Checker, will be shown on public-access TV channel 25 this month on three consecutive Tuesday nights at 8 beginning February 13th.