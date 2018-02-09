FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOLLIVER SURPRISES SCHOOL BOARD

Last night, Norwich Superintendent of Schools Abby Dolliver dropped a bombshell saying the district desperately needs to trim $800,000 from its budget. Her plan, as reported by WFSB-TV, would change the current seven elementary schools and create three separate K-2 schools and three 3rd grade -5 grade schools. The Veterans’ Memorial, Stanton, and Mahan schools would become K-2 facilities, while the Wequonnoc, Huntington, and Uncas schools would serve students in 3rd through fifth grade. The Moriarty school would remain a K-5 school. The proposal would also set up three sister schools. The Veterans’ Memorial and Wequonnoc schools would partner up. Stanton and Huntington would be sister schools, and the Mahan and Uncas schools would form another pairing. The Board of Education will vote on this proposal next month and city leaders would also have to sign off on it, but if approved, it will go into effect this fall.

KILLINGLY CRASH KILLS ONE

State police are investigating a fatal one vehicle crash that occurred at 2:20 Thursday afternoon in the southbound lane of I-395 in Killingly. The southbound section of the highway was closed between exits 41 and 38 while emergency responders cleared the crash site and police investigated. The name of the victim has not been released and it was not clear if anyone else was in the vehicle.

MINUTES EDITING WAS OK

Tuesday night, former Groton Mayor Bruce Flax showed up at the town council meeting and told current councilors that he didn’t appreciate the councilors removing his comment when they amended the November meeting minutes, specifically his praising State Sen. Heather Somers for helping state funding. According to Thomas Hennick, the Freedom of Information Commission’s public education officer, there’s nothing in the Freedom of Information Act that forbids such editing. Evan Lemoine, past president of the New England Association of Parliamentarians, said the council’s action complies with Robert’s Rules of Order.

CMEEC APPOINTEE ATTENDED DERBY TRIP

The man recently hired by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative to fill a newly-created position, as it turns out, was a guest at the controversial 2016 Kentucky Derby trip that led to the resignation of local officials and the creation of a state law. Jake Pagragan attended the 2016 trip on a Friday with his wife. CMEEC describes Pagragan’s position as a leadership-level role with a $140,000 salary. Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said he was not aware of Pagragan’s appointment, but said it exemplified a “lack of judgment” on CMEEC’s part.

MARKETING STARTS ON NL APARTMENTS

Marketing of the first, of what is expected to be a wave of major upscale apartment units in New London has begun. The first complex to be built in the city in at least a decade will cater to the increase of Electric Boat employees and other professionals. The finishing touches are being completed on “60 Mansfield,” the $15 million, 104-unit complex at 60 Mansfield Road. It’s a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom units with a starting price of more than $1,000 with larger units exceeding $2,000 per month.