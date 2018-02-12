MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE CHASE, CRASH CAUSES OUTAGES

Norwich police say a vehicle they were in pursuit of crashed into a utility pole around 10:15 Sunday night in the area of Laurel Hill. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injures. Police had Laurel Hill closed from Water Street to Summer Street but now one lane is open. Officials with Norwich Public Utilities say the pole belongs to Frontier Communications and currently 900 customers are without power. Officials said the pole needs to be replaced so about 900 people will be without power while repairs are made. Work is not expected to be completed until noon.

FIRE IN NL

New London firefighters battled a fire this morning at 21 Steward Street. An ambulance was requested for one victim, who was injured. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not clear. There has been no word on what may have caused the fire or where it started.

BURNING SHOWER

The Westerly Water Company is being criticized for not telling Pawcatuck residents about a chemical problem that resulted in residents of an Elm Ridge Road home complaining that their shower water was burning their skin. Stonington First Selectmen Rob Simmons said the water company never sent out a statement on the town’s emergency alert system after a teenage girl first noticed the problem while taking a shower early Friday night. Her father also felt the burning sensation. Both declined medical treatment. So far, there’s been no response from Westerly officials about Simmons’ complaint.

FOUR-WHEELERS CAUSE DISTURBANCE

Norwich Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the area of Taftville, who were causing a disturbance while riding four-wheelers on the roadway on Saturday. Police received numerous calls in regards to a white “quad” and dirt bike acting recklessly on the roadway in the area of Providence St. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department 860-886-5561.

WORK ON TOLLING PLAZAS STARTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Work is starting to install a new truck tolling system, but state officials say they have not yet picked a date to start tolling. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says crews will begin installing the first two of several planned toll gantries Monday on Interstate 95. RIDOT says lane closures and some brief highway closures are planned, with the work scheduled to be completed Feb. 20.