TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

HOTEL PROPOSAL DROPPED

A $15 mil­lion ho­tel and con­fer­ence cen­ter on Fort Trumbull in New London is no longer on the table now that the developer and City of New London have parted ways. At­tor­ney Gor­don Videll, who rep­re­sents New Lon­don Seafood, said new ideas are needed to help spur some de­vel­op­ment. He plans to pitch a restau­rant, clam bar, cloth­ing and gourmet food shops, mo­tels and tourist ser­vices and spe­cial events to the Re­nais­sance City Devel­op­ment As­so­ci­a­tion. Videll said the idea would lead to an ex­pan­sion and not a re­lo­ca­tion of the ex­ist­ing fish­ing fleet.

APARTMENT COMPLEX UNDER FIRE

Water­ford res­i­dents are still concerned that 53 stu­dio and ef­fi­ciency apart­ments proposed at a long-va­cant nurs­ing home on Rope Ferry Road could wreak havoc on town roads and flood a rel­a­tively ru­ral area with peo­ple. More than a dozen res­i­dents Mon­day told the Plan­ning and Zon­ing Com­mis­sion the plan would in­crease traf­fic vol­ume and cre­ate park­ing and safety con­cerns. Re­spond­ing to a res­i­dent’s sug­ges­tion last month that the owner should con­sider a new med­i­cal fa­cil­ity in­stead of hous­ing, the de­vel­oper’s en­gi­neer said that would gen­er­ate 11,000 trips per day, “two to three times the traf­fic vol­ume being proposed.” Up­dated data and a com­plete drainage re­port will be presented by the developer when the pub­lic hear­ing con­tin­ues on March 12.

NO COMMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Interior is not commenting on a request by Connecticut officials for an investigation of the agency’s failure to act on agreements between the state and two Native American tribes that are needed for the tribes to build a new casino. An Interior Department official on Monday referred questions about the request to the Department of Justice, which did not return a message. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Reps. John Larson and Joe Courtney, asked the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General to investigate Monday. The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes are planning a joint casino in northern Connecticut to compete with an MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, that’s expected to open in September.

APPEAL TO BE HEARD

Three Masons Island residents say the St. Edmund Retreat Center is not violating zoning regulations and have appealed a ruling by the Stonington Department of Planning with the Stonington Zoning Board of Appeals. The appeal is on the board’s agenda for it’s seven o’clock meeting tonight at the Stonington police station. The board is expected to set a public hearing date on the appeal.

BOA BRANCHES CLOSING

Bank of America will be closing both of its Mystic branches, at 54 West Main St. and 31 Williams Ave by May 15th. The ATM at the autobank on Williams Avenue, across from the Sea Swirl, will remain open. Bank of America owns the West Main Street financial center, and said the building will go up for sale. Customers received letters early last week informing them of the respective closures. Bank officials said the decision to close the Mystic branches came because customers’ banking habits have changed over the years.